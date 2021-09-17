Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Authenticate Your Git to GitHub with SSH Keys by@thevirtualbuddy

How to Authenticate Your Git to GitHub with SSH Keys

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
You're facing an authentication issue while trying to push your project from your machine to GitHub as below. I assume you have done the initial setup of your Git and GitHub. But you're facing a authentication issue. Check for existing SSH keys before you proceed to create an SSH key, quickly check if you have generated any keys previously. Add your public SSH key to your GitHub account. Use the command below to generate a new set of keys, by substituting *[[email protected]] with your GitHub email address.
image
Sonu Hacker Noon profile picture

@thevirtualbuddy
Sonu

Learning, exploring and enjoying cheese 🧀.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#github#git#authentication#authenticating-git-to-github#ssh#ssh-authentication#git-authentication#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading