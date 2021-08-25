Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Authenticate REST Services with OAuth2 by@malkomich

How to Authenticate REST Services with OAuth2

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This article guides you through the creation of a simple library which allows you to grant your HTTP requests with the required authorization token. The authorization flow is described in the image above: authorization request is sent from client to OAuth server. Access token is then sent to API service (acting as resource server) on each request for a protected resource access. This way we would have a maintainable integration, isolated from the REST client we are using. We will need a few libraries to build our custom OAuth2 client, such as Apache and cxf-rt-rs-security-oauth2.
image
malkomich Hacker Noon profile picture

@malkomich
malkomich

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
The Best Way to Protect Your Data: Continuous Security Validation by @oyetoke-toby
#security
How to Use Gulp to Protect Your Code by @Fortuna
#javascript

Tags

#oauth2#microservices#authorization#security#spring#vertx#quarkus#rest
Join Hacker Noon loading