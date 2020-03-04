How to add Real-Time Notifications to Laravel with Pusher

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
git clone https://github.com/marslan-ali/laravel-blog
to
env.example
and update the database related variables.
.env
cp .env.example .envDB_HOST=localhost
DB_DATABASE=homestead
DB_USERNAME=homestead
DB_PASSWORD=secret
composer install
php artisan migrate --seed
you’ll be able to see a listing of generated posts.
/posts
relationship between users to make it happen.
Many To Many
migration:
followers
php artisan make:migration create_followers_table --create=followers
to represent the user who is following, and a
user_id
field to represent the user who’s being followed.
follows_id
public function up()
{
Schema::create('followers', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->increments('id');
$table->integer('user_id')->index();
$table->integer('follows_id')->index();
$table->timestamps();
});
}
php artisan migrate
model.
User
// ...
class extends Authenticatable
{
// ...
public function followers()
{
return $this->belongsToMany(self::class, 'followers', 'follows_id', 'user_id')
->withTimestamps();
}
public function follows()
{
return $this->belongsToMany(self::class, 'followers', 'user_id', 'follows_id')
->withTimestamps();
}
}
app/User.php
returns all the followers of a user, and
followers
returns everyone the user is following.
follows
another user, and to check whether a user
follow
a specific user.
isFollowing
// ...
class extends Authenticatable
{
// ...
public function follow($userId)
{
$this->follows()->attach($userId);
return $this;
}
public function unfollow($userId)
{
$this->follows()->detach($userId);
return $this;
}
public function isFollowing($userId)
{
return (boolean) $this->follows()->where('follows_id', $userId)->first(['id']);
}
}
app/User.php
/...
Route::group(['middleware' => 'auth'], function () {
Route::get('users', 'UsersController@index')->name('users');
Route::post('users/{user}/follow', 'UsersController@follow')->name('follow');
Route::delete('users/{user}/unfollow', 'UsersController@unfollow')->name('unfollow');
});
routes/web.php
php artisan make:controller UsersController
method to it:
index
// ...
use App\User;
class UsersController extends Controller
{
//..
public function index()
{
$users = User::where('id', '!=', auth()->user()->id)->get();
return view('users.index', compact('users'));
}
}
app/Http/Controllers/UsersController.php
view and put this markup in it:
users.index
@extends('layouts.app')
@section('content')
<div class="container">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-8">
<!-- Following -->
<div class="panel panel-default">
<div class="panel-heading">
All Users
</div>
<div class="panel-body">
<table class="table table-striped task-table">
<thead>
<th>User</th>
<th> </th>
</thead>
<tbody>
@foreach ($users as $user)
<tr>
<td clphpass="table-text"><div>{{ $user->name }}</div></td>
@if (auth()->user()->isFollowing($user->id))
<td>
<form action="{{route('unfollow', ['id' => $user->id])}}" method="POST">
{{ csrf_field() }}
{{ method_field('DELETE') }}
<button type="submit" id="delete-follow-{{ $user->id }}" class="btn btn-danger">
<i class="fa fa-btn fa-trash"></i>Unfollow
</button>
</form>
</td>
@else
<td>
<form action="{{route('follow', ['id' => $user->id])}}" method="POST">
{{ csrf_field() }}
<button type="submit" id="follow-user-{{ $user->id }}" class="btn btn-success">
<i class="fa fa-btn fa-user"></i>Follow
</button>
</form>
</td>
@endif
</tr>
@endforeach
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
@endsection
resources/views/users/index.blade.php
page to see a listing of users.
/users
lacks
UsersController
and
follow
methods. Let’s get them done to wrap this part up.
unfollow
//...
class UsersController extends Controller
{
//...
public function follow(User $user)
{
$follower = auth()->user();
if ($follower->id == $user->id) {
return back()->withError("You can't follow yourself");
}
if(!$follower->isFollowing($user->id)) {
$follower->follow($user->id);
// sending a notification
$user->notify(new UserFollowed($follower));
return back()->withSuccess("You are now friends with {$user->name}");
}
return back()->withError("You are already following {$user->name}");
}
public function unfollow(User $user)
{
$follower = auth()->user();
if($follower->isFollowing($user->id)) {
$follower->unfollow($user->id);
return back()->withSuccess("You are no longer friends with {$user->name}");
}
return back()->withError("You are not following {$user->name}");
}
}
app/Http/Controllers/UsersController.php
page.
/users
php artisan notifications:table
php artisan migrate
php artisan make:notification UserFollowed
class UserFollowed extends Notification implements ShouldQueue
{
use Queueable;
protected $follower;
public function __construct(User $follower)
{
$this->follower = $follower;
}
public function via($notifiable)
{
return ['database'];
}
public function toDatabase($notifiable)
{
return [
'follower_id' => $this->follower->id,
'follower_name' => $this->follower->name,
];
}
}
app/Notifications/UserFollowed.php
to be injected when this notification is created.
$follower
method, we’re telling Laravel to send this notification via the
via
channel. When Laravel encounters this, it will create a new record in the notifications table.
database
and notification
user_id
are automatically set, plus we can extend the notification with more data. That’s what
type
is for. The returned array will be added to the
toDatabase
field of the notification.
data
, Laravel will automatically put this notification inside a queue to be executed in the background, which will speed up the response. This makes sense because we will be adding HTTP calls when we use Pusher later on.
ShouldQueue
// ...
use App\Notifications\UserFollowed;
class UsersController extends Controller
{
// ...
public function follow(User $user)
{
$follower = auth()->user();
if ( ! $follower->isFollowing($user->id)) {
$follower->follow($user->id);
// add this to send a notification
$user->notify(new UserFollowed($follower));
return back()->withSuccess("You are now friends with {$user->name}");
}
return back()->withSuccess("You are already following {$user->name}");
}
//...
}
app/Http/Controllers/UsersController.php
input and flag it as read.
?read=notification_id
php artisan make:middleware MarkNotificationAsRead
method of the middleware:
handle
class MarkNotificationAsRead
{
public function handle($request, Closure $next)
{
if($request->has('read')) {
$notification = $request->user()->notifications()->where('id', $request->read)->first();
if($notification) {
$notification->markAsRead();
}
}
return $next($request);
}
}
app/Http/Middleware/MarkNotificationAsRead.php
.
$middlewareGroups
//...
class Kernel extends HttpKernel
{
//...
protected $middlewareGroups = [
'web' => [
//...
\App\Http\Middleware\MarkNotificationAsRead::class,
],
// ...
];
//...
}
app/Http/Kernel.php
method to the controller:
notifications
// ...
class UsersController extends Controller
{
// ...
public function notifications()
{
return auth()->user()->unreadNotifications()->limit(5)->get()->toArray();
}
}
app/Http/Controllers/UsersController.php
//...
Route::group([ 'middleware' => 'auth' ], function () {
// ...
Route::get('/notifications', 'UsersController@notifications');
});
routes/web.php
<head>
<!-- // ... // -->
<!-- Scripts -->
<script>
window.Laravel = <?php echo json_encode([
'csrfToken' => csrf_token(),
]); ?>
</script>
<!-- This makes the current user's id available in javascript -->
@if(!auth()->guest())
<script>
window.Laravel.userId = <?php echo auth()->user()->id; ?>
</script>
@endif
</head>
<body>
<!-- // ... // -->
@if (Auth::guest())
<li><a href="{{ url('/login') }}">Login</a></li>
<li><a href="{{ url('/register') }}">Register</a></li>
@else
<!-- // add this dropdown // -->
<li class="dropdown">
<a class="dropdown-toggle" id="notifications" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="true">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></span>
</a>
<ul class="dropdown-menu" aria-labelledby="notificationsMenu" id="notificationsMenu">
<li class="dropdown-header">No notifications</li>
</ul>
</li>
<!-- // ... // -->
resources/views/layouts/app.blade.php
variable inside a script to get the current user’s ID.
window.Laravel.userId
npm install
app.js:
window._ = require('lodash');
window.$ = window.jQuery = require('jquery');
require('bootstrap-sass');
var notifications = [];
const NOTIFICATION_TYPES = {
follow: 'App\\Notifications\\UserFollowed'
};
app/resources/assets/js/app.js
contains types of notifications.
NOTIFICATION_TYPES
//...
$(document).ready(function() {
// check if there's a logged in user
if(Laravel.userId) {
$.get('/notifications', function (data) {
addNotifications(data, "#notifications");
});
}
});
function addNotifications(newNotifications, target) {
notifications = _.concat(notifications, newNotifications);
// show only last 5 notifications
notifications.slice(0, 5);
showNotifications(notifications, target);
}
app/resources/assets/js/app.js
we concatenate the present notifications with the new ones using Lodash, and take only the latest 5 to be shown.
addNotifications
//...
function showNotifications(notifications, target) {
if(notifications.length) {
var htmlElements = notifications.map(function (notification) {
return makeNotification(notification);
});
$(target + 'Menu').html(htmlElements.join(''));
$(target).addClass('has-notifications')
} else {
$(target + 'Menu').html('<li class="dropdown-header">No notifications</li>');
$(target).removeClass('has-notifications');
}
}
app/resources/assets/js/app.js
//...
// Make a single notification string
function makeNotification(notification) {
var to = routeNotification(notification);
var notificationText = makeNotificationText(notification);
return '<li><a href="' + to + '">' + notificationText + '</a></li>';
}
// get the notification route based on it's type
function routeNotification(notification) {
var to = '?read=' + notification.id;
if(notification.type === NOTIFICATION_TYPES.follow) {
to = 'users' + to;
}
return '/' + to;
}
// get the notification text based on it's type
function makeNotificationText(notification) {
var text = '';
if(notification.type === NOTIFICATION_TYPES.follow) {
const name = notification.data.follower_name;
text += '<strong>' + name + '</strong> followed you';
}
return text;
}
app/resources/assets/js/app.js
file:
app.scss
//...
#notifications.has-notifications {
color: #bf5329
}
app/resources/assets/sass/app.scss
npm run dev
, plus the notification will disappear.
/users
php artisan make:notification NewPost
// ..
use App\Post;
use App\User;
class NewArticle extends Notification implements ShouldQueue
{
// ..
protected $following;
protected $post;
public function __construct(User $following, Post $post)
{
$this->following = $following;
$this->post = $post;
}
public function via($notifiable)
{
return ['database'];
}
public function toDatabase($notifiable)
{
return [
'following_id' => $this->following->id,
'following_name' => $this->following->name,
'post_id' => $this->post->id,
];
}
}
app/Notifications/NewArticle.php
app/Observers/PostObserver.php
namespace App\Observers;
use App\Notifications\NewPost;
use App\Post;
class PostObserver
{
public function created(Post $post)
{
$user = $post->user;
foreach ($user->followers as $follower) {
$follower->notify(new NewPost($user, $post));
}
}
}
:
AppServiceProvider
//...
use App\Observers\PostObserver;
use App\Post;
class AppServiceProvider extends ServiceProvider
{
//...
public function boot()
{
Post::observe(PostObserver::class);
}
//...
}
app/Providers/AppServiceProvider.php
// ...
const NOTIFICATION_TYPES = {
follow: 'App\\Notifications\\UserFollowed',
newPost: 'App\\Notifications\\NewPost'
};
//...
function routeNotification(notification) {
var to = `?read=${notification.id}`;
if(notification.type === NOTIFICATION_TYPES.follow) {
to = 'users' + to;
} else if(notification.type === NOTIFICATION_TYPES.newPost) {
const postId = notification.data.post_id;
to = `posts/${postId}` + to;
}
return '/' + to;
}
function makeNotificationText(notification) {
var text = '';
if(notification.type === NOTIFICATION_TYPES.follow) {
const name = notification.data.follower_name;
text += `<strong>${name}</strong> followed you`;
} else if(notification.type === NOTIFICATION_TYPES.newPost) {
const name = notification.data.following_name;
text += `<strong>${name}</strong> published a post`;
}
return text;
}
app/resources/assets/js/app.js
...
BROADCAST_DRIVER=pusher
PUSHER_KEY=
PUSHER_SECRET=
PUSHER_APP_ID=
config file:
broadcasting
//...
'connections' => [
'pusher' => [
//...
'options' => [
'cluster' => 'eu',
'encrypted' => true
],
],
//...
config/broadcasting.php
// ...
'providers' => [
// ...
App\Providers\BroadcastServiceProvider
//...
],
//...
config/app.php
composer require pusher/pusher-php-server
npm install --save laravel-echo pusher-js
notification:
UserFollowed
//...
class UserFollowed extends Notification implements ShouldQueue
{
// ..
public function via($notifiable)
{
return ['database', 'broadcast'];
}
//...
public function toArray($notifiable)
{
return [
'id' => $this->id,
'read_at' => null,
'data' => [
'follower_id' => $this->follower->id,
'follower_name' => $this->follower->name,
],
];
}
}
app/Notifications/UserFollowed.php
:
NewPost
//...
class NewPost extends Notification implements ShouldQueue
{
//...
public function via($notifiable)
{
return ['database', 'broadcast'];
}
//...
public function toArray($notifiable)
{
return [
'id' => $this->id,
'read_at' => null,
'data' => [
'following_id' => $this->following->id,
'following_name' => $this->following->name,
'post_id' => $this->post->id,
],
];
}
}
app/Notifications/NewPost.php
and add the following code
app.js
// ...
window.Pusher = require('pusher-js');
import Echo from "laravel-echo";
window.Echo = new Echo({
broadcaster: 'pusher',
key: 'your-pusher-key',
cluster: 'eu',
encrypted: true
});
var notifications = [];
//...
$(document).ready(function() {
if(Laravel.userId) {
//...
window.Echo.private(`App.User.${Laravel.userId}`)
.notification((notification) => {
addNotifications([notification], '#notifications');
});
}
});
app/resources/assets/js/app.js