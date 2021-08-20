Search icon
How This Minority-Owned CPA Firm is Bridging The Diversity Gap

Audit Peak is a minority-owned firm of CPAs & consultants providing cybersecurity, consulting & risk advisory services. The Audit Peak team has at least 25 years of combined audit and cybersecurity experience. Audit Peak believes established social mores and practices at some companies make it challenging for these firms to create a genuine sense of diversity, inclusion, and opportunity for minorities. The firm believes that the only way to tackle this lack of diversity and opportunity is to “bake fresh cakes and pay attention to the ingredients”
Audit Peak Hacker Noon profile picture

@auditpeak
Audit Peak

Audit Peak is a minority-owned firm of CPAs & consultants providing cybersecurity, consulting & risk advisory services.

#cybersecurity#diversity#inclusion#soc-2-audit#soc2-compliance#security-audit#compliance-auditor#startup
