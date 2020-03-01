How These 4 Ecommerce Companies Creatively Tackle Content Marketing

Many of us have heard the phrase "content is king" when discussing online marketing. Although the expression was originally coined back in 1996 by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, it has never been more relevant than it is today. The phrase is rooted in the idea that valuable, engaging, and exciting material is essential for success in the Ecommerce space.

New information shows that this is no longer just an idea. 2019 stats from the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) revealed that 72 percent of marketers say content marketing increases engagement, sales, and brand loyalty.

That’s because as companies use content for compelling storytelling, they’re able to humanize their brand, trigger new ideas and thoughts, and attract larger audiences.

With over 4 billion digital users, there is an enormous push for companies to develop a content marketing strategy. But how can businesses make their content stand out?

In addition to compelling and valuable information, organizations have to find ways to differentiate themselves online. This article highlights four Ecommerce brands currently tackling content marketing in fresh and innovative ways, while still providing consumers with useful material.

The four companies listed below have found new ways of featuring their material online. From blogs to podcasts, social media, and YouTube, their content stands out and is a reflection of their success.

Amerisleep is an innovative, eco-friendly mattress company that is putting content at the center of its marketing strategy. Their website features a thorough research blog called Early Bird that provides helpful information on many sleep-related topics.

Writers at Amerisleep analyze medical research and surveys to provide the most accurate and up to date information possible. The site includes advice on issues such as how melatonin affects sleep, the best mattress for hip pain, and how to establish good sleep hygiene.

One of the most creative ways Amerisleep is advancing its content is through the use of data-driven surveys. Their surveys poll a large sample of the population on their current sleep habits.

This information provides consumers with insight into common sleep issues and how they can address them. For example, a recent report asked remote workers about their sleep patterns to help people better understand how working from home may affect their sleep.

Another study questioned Americans on their bedtime routines to help audiences develop healthy sleep hygiene. Helpful infographics present results in a straightforward, easy to read format that allows readers to identify their needs quickly.

In addition to their engaging showrooms, which Forbes called " The Apple Store of Mattress Stores ," Amerisleep's valuable content has made them a leader in the Ecommerce mattress space.

With the release of tablets and eReaders in recent years, the future of print publication has been uncertain. However, e-book sales have steadily declined since 2017, while print sales have increased.

According to the Association of American Publishers' annual report, book publishers made $26 billion in revenue in 2019, $22.6 billion was from print sales, and only $2.04 billion from e-book sales. Part of this growth is due to a new approach to content marketing.

In addition to the author interviews, book previews, and guest articles on their website, they also run a global early reader program. This program sends advanced copies of upcoming publications to an affiliate group made up of book reviewers and bloggers.

Reviews must have an established readership on their blog and a strong presence on social media to participate in the program. In exchange for the advanced copy, affiliates agree to post an honest review and promote the book on social media.

In turn, PRH features many of these posts on their social media sites, which gives bloggers even more exposure.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle states , "Digital presence is an important part of strengthening this connection that we are building: one author, one book, and one reader at a time." Their use of influencer-driven content helped them reach a 33 percent increase in sales during the first half of 2019.

Although LEGO is already a well-known toy company, they have struggled over the last few years with the loss of Toys" R" Us. In 2017, LEGO experienced a decrease in their annual revenue by 7.7 percent; however, 2018 saw an increase of 4 percent.

Their ability to branch out to different online platforms has made this growth possible.

YouTube is LEGO's biggest content forum. Their channel currently has 8.33 million subscribers with a wide range of ages. What makes this space so unique is its use of original and user-generated content.

To keep videos fresh, LEGO runs campaigns that encourage followers to share their content. For example, a recent campaign asked viewers to explain something using legos. Users submitted videos on everything from "how do volcanoes work?" to "why do we have seasons?" Additionally, LEGO also promotes fan channels showing creative new ways to use their product.

User-generated content affords LEGO an endless pool of branded material that connects the product to the consumer, and is, above all, fun!

Trader Joe's is unlike most grocery store chains. 80 percent of their items are private label. They don't run sales or coupons in circular publications, and they have small locations and narrow aisles.

Although they are doing things differently, Trader Joe's is one of the fastest-growing grocery store chains in the US. According to Packaged Facts , Trader Joe's experienced a 5.9 percent increase in its customer base in the last 10 years, while Kroger (Ralphs, Fry's, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer) only experienced a 0.2 percent increase. This growth is due in large part to their creative content marketing.

The Fearless Flyer is TJ's popular and exciting newsletter. Full of product stories, articles, and recipes, the flyer is as useful as it is funny.

Mixed in with their valuable content are entertaining puns, jokes, old-fashioned illustrations, and anecdotes that have created a loyal readership. It is this type of unique content that makes Trader Joe's stand out from other national chains.

In addition to their newsletter, they launched the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts and Google Play. The broadcast features current TJ's team members and gives an inside look at the workings of the store, its products, and what makes them so unique.

Episode topics include "Around the World in 80 Trader Joe's Products," which outlines their assortment of international products, and "Why is Everyone So Nice?" which discusses why they are famous for their customer service.

These companies understand the value of providing customers with information that is compelling and memorable.

They apply no shortage of creativity, original storytelling, and unique formats to produce narratives worth reading, watching, or listening to.

With a reverence towards audience engagement, the most innovative brands utilizing content marketing aim to deliver stories that, above all, give readers something that adds value to their lives. When this happens, content truly is king.

