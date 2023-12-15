Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How the Human Element Shapes and Limits Blockchain Developmentby@mishunin

    How the Human Element Shapes and Limits Blockchain Development

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Blockchain, touted as a revolutionary technology, faces hurdles in its evolution due to the human factor. The promises of decentralized systems are hindered by human behavior influencing protocol configurations. Security vulnerabilities arise from human errors during development, demanding regular audits and attack threat modeling. Blockchain's slow adoption is attributed to its complexity; user-friendly interfaces are crucial for wider acceptance. To overcome challenges, education becomes paramount, not just about blockchain's advantages but in training professionals for its development and management.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How the Human Element Shapes and Limits Blockchain Development
    web3 #blockchain-development
    Dmitry Mishunin HackerNoon profile picture

    @mishunin

    Dmitry Mishunin

    Founder & CEO at HashEx Blockchain Security

    Receive Stories from @mishunin

    react to story with heart
    Dmitry Mishunin HackerNoon profile picture
    by Dmitry Mishunin @mishunin.Founder & CEO at HashEx Blockchain Security
    HashEx

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Can AI Put an End to Mouse-click Programming?
    Published at Apr 07, 2022 by mishunin #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Year of the Crypto (1/15/2024)
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Future of Crypto and Web3 is Multi-Chain
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by andreydidovskiy #future-of-blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Provenance Tags Founder Niels Soerensen Discusses Blockchain’s Role In Combating Counterfeiting
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by iremidepen #blockchain-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Are Smart Contract Audits Essential For Blockchain Development
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by mishunin #blockchain-development
    Article Thumbnail
    133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
    Published at Dec 25, 2023 by learn #solidity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!