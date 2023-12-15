How the Human Element Shapes and Limits Blockchain Development

Too Long; Didn't Read

Blockchain, touted as a revolutionary technology, faces hurdles in its evolution due to the human factor. The promises of decentralized systems are hindered by human behavior influencing protocol configurations. Security vulnerabilities arise from human errors during development, demanding regular audits and attack threat modeling. Blockchain's slow adoption is attributed to its complexity; user-friendly interfaces are crucial for wider acceptance. To overcome challenges, education becomes paramount, not just about blockchain's advantages but in training professionals for its development and management.