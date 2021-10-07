How Technology is Changing Retirement Planning

Search icon
People are less willing to dedicate their lives to a single company and prefer more freedom over how they fund their retirement. With all the new fintech options at our disposal, there are some emerging and alternative ways to fund your retirement. Popular passive income vehicles include stock investments, real estate, and online businesses. This article will show you how different forms of technology can help provide retirement income, no matter your age. It’s not a surprise that people have become less tethered to one fixed location and that digital nomadism has become a popular option.
Michael Hacker Noon profile picture

@truepublicity
Michael

Rails developer, blockchain enthusiast and aspiring tech blogger.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

#digital-nomads #retirement #planning-for-retirement #investing #investment-technology #mobile-apps #real-estate-technology #digital-investing
