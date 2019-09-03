[undefined, null, NaN].sort();

Developer evangelist for Twilio and Authy. I love writing JavaScript and Ruby. console.log('🍻');
method available on Array objects and running it will probably do what you expect. For example:
sort
const stringArray = ['cat', 'dog', 'ant', 'butterfly'];
stringArray.sort();
// => [ 'ant', 'butterfly', 'cat', 'dog' ]
. MDN says that “all undefined elements are sorted to the end of the array.”
undefined
const stringArrayWithUndefined = [
'cat',
undefined,
'dog',
undefined,
'ant',
'butterfly',
'zebra'
];
stringArrayWithUndefined.sort();
// => [ 'ant', 'butterfly', 'cat', 'dog', 'zebra', undefined, undefined ]
.
null
const stringArrayWithUndefinedAndNull = [
'cat',
undefined,
'dog',
undefined,
'ant',
null,
'butterfly',
'zebra'
];
stringArrayWithUndefinedAndNull.sort();
// => [ 'ant', 'butterfly', 'cat', 'dog', null, 'zebra', undefined, undefined ]
to the string "null" which will appear somewhere in the middle of the alphabet.
null
const numberArray = [5, 3, 7, 1];
numberArray.sort();
// => [ 1, 3, 5, 7 ]
const biggerNumberArray = [5, 3, 10, 7, 1];
biggerNumberArray.sort();
// => [ 1, 10, 3, 5, 7 ]
const compareNumbers = (a, b) => a - b;
from earlier will sort the numbers correctly.
biggerNumberArray
biggerNumberArray.sort(compareNumbers);
// => [ 1, 3, 5, 7, 10 ]
elements as they are ignored and sorted to the end.
undefined
const numberArrayWithUndefined = [5, undefined, 3, 10, 7, 1];
numberArrayWithUndefined.sort(compareNumbers);
// => [ 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, undefined ]
causes problems again though.
null
const numberArrayWithUndefinedAndNull = [5, undefined, 3, null, 10, 7, 1];
numberArrayWithUndefinedAndNull.sort(compareNumbers);
// => [ null, 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, undefined ]
to a number returns 0.
null
Number(null);
// => 0
function or be happy that it is consistent.
compareNumbers
sneaks in another way. As we’ve seen, if the array contains
undefined
it’s ignored and just sorted to the back. However, if you are sorting objects where the keys may be
undefined
this automatic sorting doesn’t happen and the results become inconsistent.
undefined
const objectArray = [
{ value: 1 },
{ value: 10 },
{},
{ value: 5 },
{ value: 7 },
{ value: 3 }
];
const compareObjects = (a, b) => a.value - b.value;
objectArray.sort(compareObjects);
// => [ { value: 1 },
// { value: 10 },
// {},
// { value: 3 },
// { value: 5 },
// { value: 7 } ]
or subtracting
undefined
from a number both return
undefined
and since that doesn’t lay on the scale of numbers that
NaN
needs from the comparison function the results end up a little strange. In this case, the item that caused the problem stays where it started in the array and the other objects are locally sorted.
sort
objectArray
.filter(obj => typeof obj.value !== 'undefined')
.sort(compareObjects);
// => [ { value: 1 },
// { value: 3 },
// { value: 5 },
// { value: 7 },
// { value: 10 } ]
s or
null
object values.
undefined