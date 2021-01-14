How Nonprofits Can Get Adobe Discounts via TechSoup: FAQs

Learn more about Adobe for Nonprofits, including information on eligibility, product licensing, downloading and installing software, and more.

Download and Installation Questions

How do I know if my computer meets the basic hardware and software requirements?

Each product includes its system requirements on the product page. Creative Cloud applications' requirements are also available on Adobe's website.

To see the full list of Adobe products, visit the Adobe for Nonprofits page on TechSoup.

How do I download, install, and activate Adobe products?

Follow the instructions in the fulfillment email you received from TechSoup with the subject line "Your Adobe Donation Request #xxxxxx Through TechSoup." You can also find the instructions in this email by viewing your Fulfillment Messages on the request history page of your account.

Do I have to register for an Adobe.com account and activate the product?

Yes. You must register for an Adobe account first before you can download and install Adobe software. To register

Go to the Adobe home page. Click Sign In. On the sign-in page, click Get an Adobe ID. Enter your information and click Sign Up.

Where can I find technical support?

If you have download, installation, or activation issues, visit the Adobe Support page.

General Questions

Which Adobe products are available through Adobe for Nonprofits at TechSoup?

Adobe offers both donations of select products and access to discounted rates for Creative Cloud memberships through TechSoup.

Donations of select products : Adobe currently offers Acrobat Pro for Windows, Acrobat Pro for Mac, and the Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements bundle for Windows and Mac. Eligible organizations may receive up to four donated Adobe products within a fiscal year (July 1 to June 30).

: Adobe currently offers Acrobat Pro for Windows, Acrobat Pro for Mac, and the Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements bundle for Windows and Mac. Eligible organizations may receive up to four donated Adobe products within a fiscal year (July 1 to June 30). Access to discounted rates for Creative Cloud: Adobe offers access to discounted rates on Creative Cloud and Acrobat Pro DC memberships. The Creative Cloud All Apps plan includes Adobe Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, Premiere Pro CC, InDesign CC, and many more products. See the Adobe website for a full list of products included in the All Apps plan. The Acrobat Pro DC plan includes Acrobat Pro DC and access to Document Cloud services.

Is my organization eligible for Adobe products through TechSoup?

See the restrictions page.

How much do Creative Cloud and Acrobat Pro DC cost when requested through TechSoup?

TechSoup's admin fee for the access to discounted rates is $5. After requesting this offer through TechSoup and paying the admin fee, you'll then pay Adobe directly for the discounted subscription.

For the Creative Cloud for individuals All Apps plan, you'll pay Adobe $19.99 per month or $239.88 for the first year of Creative Cloud membership, a discount of 60 percent off the retail price. Unless you cancel, you'll pay Adobe $29.99 per month or $359.88 every year after, a discount of 40 percent off the retail price. Adobe will state during the checkout process that your contract will renew automatically at standard rates, but you will actually be billed at the discounted rate.



For the Creative Cloud for education (teams) membership, you'll pay Adobe $34.99 per user per month or $419.88 per user per year, a discount of approximately 50 percent off the retail price. Unless you cancel, you'll pay Adobe the same discounted rate each year. Adobe will state during the checkout process that your contract will renew automatically at standard rates, but you will actually be billed at the discounted rate.



For the Acrobat Pro DC plan, you'll pay Adobe $12.99 per month ($155.98 total per year) for the first year. After the initial one-year period ends, Adobe will automatically renew the membership at the standard retail rate unless you choose to cancel.

Why do some of the plans' discounts change after the first year?

Adobe's offer to TechSoup members uses the same pricing model as its offer to students and teachers. The first year of of the Creative Cloud for individuals All Apps plan is a promotional rate. Every subsequent is discounted 40 percent off the retail rate. Subsequent years of the Acrobat Pro DC plan are billed at the retail rate.

What is Creative Cloud for education (teams)?

Creative Cloud for education is a discounted version of Adobe's Creative Cloud for teams membership. Creative Cloud for education (teams) allows you to more easily manage Creative Cloud memberships for everyone at your organization. You do not need to be an educational organization to request Creative Cloud for education – it's available to all organization types that are eligible for Adobe offers through TechSoup.

Why does Adobe not offer Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC as a donation?

The number of design applications included in the suite, the cost of the cloud services Adobe offers, and the transition from a desktop-based to a cloud-based industry make it challenging for Adobe to offer Creative Cloud as a donation. Also, by offering Creative Cloud at a discount, Adobe can make it available to more organization types than it could for a donated product.

Why is there an admin fee for the access to discounted rates?

TechSoup charges a one-time administrative fee per to support all of our programs, services, and education, helping nonprofits and charities around the world to use technology to further their missions.

Can I get Creative Cloud products with a perpetual license like the previous Creative Suite products offered?

No. Adobe has transitioned to a cloud business model for its former Creative Suite products and no longer offers perpetual licenses for those products. TechSoup offers Acrobat Pro 2017 with a fixed-term software license and Acrobat Pro DC with a subscription license.

How is Creative Cloud different from Creative Suite?

Creative Cloud is the evolution of Creative Suite. Most of the products included in Creative Suite are available in Creative Cloud, including many that were not previously in Creative Suite. Creative Cloud offers these products through a subscription model that is paid monthly or annually. Members always get the latest version of each application. The Creative Cloud All Apps plans also include access to many online Adobe services and 100 GB of cloud storage space.

See Adobe Creative Cloud: What's New, What's Different for more information.

How is Creative Cloud different from Document Cloud?

Creative Cloud includes apps for designing creative assets, like photos, video, audio, graphics, and interactive content. Document Cloud includes Acrobat Pro DC. Both include cloud-based storage space, which integrates with Adobe's mobile apps.

How is Acrobat Pro DC different from previous version of Acrobat Pro?

See TechSoup's comparison of the two products. Adobe also offers a comparison of versions of Acrobat Pro on its website.

Should I choose the monthly or annual payment schedule for the All Apps plans?

Choosing the monthly plan gives you the most flexibility regarding cancellation options. The total price for the year is the same for both payment schedules, and you must agree to a one-year contract obligation regardless of the payment schedule you choose.

All plans are fully refundable within the first 14 days. However, if you select an annual payment plan and cancel after the first 14 days, you will NOT receive a refund. If you select a monthly payment plan and cancel after the first 14 days, you will receive a half refund for your remaining contract obligation.

Acrobat Pro DC members can only choose a monthly plan.

How many Creative Cloud and Acrobat Pro DC memberships can I request?

You can get as many Creative Cloud for individuals and Acrobat Pro DC memberships as your organization needs through TechSoup's access to discounted rates. You just need to request one product for each individual who needs a membership. Each membership is valid for one user on up to two computers.

You only need to request one Creative Cloud for education (teams) membership to get access to discounted rates for that offer. With Creative Cloud for education (teams), you can add more users at any time and you'll pay the same discounted rate for each user.

Do the Creative Cloud applications run in a browser?

You install and run the Creative Cloud desktop applications, like Photoshop and Illustrator, directly on your computer. However, a version of Adobe Acrobat DC can run in a browser through Adobe Document Cloud for the web.

How many computers can I install Adobe software on?

Adobe allows each user to install its software on up to two computers. This can be home and office, desktop and laptop, Windows or Mac, or any other combination. However, you can't run the software simultaneously on both computers. If you install the software on more than two computers, you will need to deactivate the software first on one of the computers.

Do I need to be connected constantly in order to use Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC applications?

No. Your Creative Cloud desktop applications are installed and run directly on your computer. You only need to be online to install your software and if you are using the Creative Cloud or Document Cloud services like syncing your files. An Internet connection is required the first time you install and license your desktop applications, but you can use the applications in offline mode with a valid software license. The desktop applications will attempt to validate your software licenses every 30 days. For annual members, you can use the applications for up to 99 days in offline mode. Month-to-month members can use the software for up to 30 days in offline mode.

Do I need to store all of the files I create with Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC in Adobe's cloud storage?

No. You can save all of your files to your computer and share only the ones you want.

Can I install and use Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC products on public access computers in my library or nonprofit public access computer lab?

No. This offer is only valid for users who are employees or volunteers within an organization.

Can I renew my Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC membership with TechSoup's access to discounted rates offer?

No. This offer is only available to new members.

My organization already has one or more Creative Cloud for individuals memberships at retail rates. Are we still eligible for additional memberships at the discounted nonprofit rate?

Yes. Existing individual memberships are ineligible for the discounted nonprofit rate, but an organization can request new memberships at that rate for individuals who don't have them.

Are Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC memberships transferable? Can a new employee or volunteer use a former employee or volunteer's membership for the remaining contract obligation?

Individual memberships are managed on an individual level, and the user's email address is connected to the Adobe ID. With individual memberships, your organization can't change the member's Adobe ID or password, so you should make proper billing arrangements when an employee or volunteer leaves.

What is the difference between Photoshop Elements and Photoshop?

See Adobe Photoshop Elements vs. Adobe Photoshop.

What is the difference between Premiere Elements, Premiere Pro, and Premiere Rush?

See Adobe Premiere Elements vs. Premiere Pro vs. Premiere Rush.

What happens if I cancel my Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro DC membership?

If you choose a monthly payment plan, you can cancel within the first 14 days to receive a full refund or cancel after the first 14 days to receive a refund of half of your remaining contract obligation.

If you choose an annual payment plan (only available with the All Apps plans), you can only cancel within the first 14 days to receive a full refund. If you cancel after the first 14 days, you will not receive a refund, and service will continue until the end of the year.

After you cancel and receive a full or partial refund, Creative Cloud applications and Acrobat Pro DC will stop working. However, you will continue to have access to Creative Cloud membership's free benefits, including 2 GB Creative Cloud storage or 5 GB Document Cloud storage and use of certain services.

Will I lose all my files if I leave Creative Cloud or Document Cloud?

No. You can save all of your files to your computer and keep them before you leave Creative Cloud or Document Cloud. If you've stored more than 2 GB of files on Adobe's Creative Cloud storage space or more than 5 GB of files on Adobe's Document Cloud storage space when you cancel your membership, you will lose files stored beyond the initial 2 GB or 5 GB you used unless you back them up ahead of time.

Credits

Originally published as "Adobe for Nonprofits FAQ" with the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.

