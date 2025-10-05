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How Nepal’s Gen Z Uprising Made the Case for a Decentralized Internet

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byVision NP@induction

Die-Hard fan of Nikola Tesla.

October 5th, 2025
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Vision NP@induction

Die-Hard fan of Nikola Tesla.

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web3#decentralized-internet#depin#satellite-internet#nepal-gen-z-protest#digital-freedom#internet-shutdown#space-technology#web3-infrastructure

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