How Machine Learning Will Impact Your Everyday Life

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is now considered to be one among the most important innovations since the microchip. AI wont to be a fantastic concept from fantasy , but now it’s becoming a daily reality. Neural networks (imitating the method of real neurons within the brain) are paving the way toward breakthroughs in machine learning, called “deep learning.”

Machine learning can help us live happier, healthier, and more productive lives… if we all know the way to harness its power.

Some say that AI is introduction another “industrial revolution.” Whereas the previous technological revolution harnessed physical and mechanical strength, this new revolution will harness mental and cognitive ability. One day, computers won't only replace manual labour , but also mental labor. But how exactly will this happen? And is it already happening?

Here are 5 ways AI and machine learning will impact your lifestyle

Some of you may remember 1997 when IBM’s Deep Blue defeated Gary Kasparov in chess. But if you weren’t old enough then, you might remember when another computer program, Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo , defeated Lee Sedol, the Go world champion, in 2016.Go is an ancient Chinese game, much more difficult for computers to master than chess. But AlphaGo was specifically trained to play Go, not by simply analyzing the moves of the very best players, but by learning how to play the game better from practicing against itself millions of times.

2. Self-Driving Cars and Automated Transportation

Have you flown on an airplane lately? If so, then you’ve already experienced transportation automation at work. These modern commercial aircraft use FMS (Flight Management System), a combination of GPS, motion sensors, and computer systems to track its position during flight. So an average Boeing 777 pilot spends just seven minutes actually flying the plane manually, and many of those minutes are spent during takeoff and landing.

The leap into self-driving cars is more complicated. There are more cars on the road, obstacles to avoid, and limitations to account for in terms of traffic patterns and rules. Even so, self-driving cars are already a reality. These AI-powered cars have even surpassed human-driven cars in safety, according to a study with 55 Google vehicles that have driven over 1.3 million miles altogether.

The navigation question has already been solved long ago. Google Maps already sources location data from your smartphone. By comparing the location of a device from one point in time to another, it can determine how fast the device is traveling. Put simply, it can determine how slow traffic is in real time. It can combine that data with incidents reported by users to build a picture of the traffic at any given moment. Maps can recommend the fastest route for you based on traffic jams, construction work or accidents between you and your destination.

But what about the skill of actually driving a car? Well, machine learning allows self-driving cars to instantaneously adapt to changing road conditions, while at the same time learning from new road situations. By continuously parsing through a stream of visual and sensor data, onboard computers can make split-second decisions even faster than well-trained drivers.

It’s not magic. It’s based on the exact same fundamentals of machine learning used in other industries. You have input features (i.e. the real-time visual and sensor data) and an output (i.e. a decision among the universe of possible next “actions” for a car).So, sure these self-driving cars already exist, but are they ready for prime-time? Perhaps not yet, since the vehicles are currently required to have a driver present for safety. So despite exciting developments in this new field of automated transportation, the technology isn’t perfect yet. But give it a few months or years, and you’ll probably want to have one of these cars yourself.

3. Cyborg Technology

Obviously, our bodies and our brains have built in limitations and weaknesses. According to Oxford C.S. professor Shimon Whiteson, technology will improve to to such an extent that we will be able to augment some of our weaknesses and limitations with computers, thereby enhancing many of our natural abilities.

But wait - before you start picturing dystopian worlds of steel and flesh, consider for a moment that most people walking around are already “cyborgs” in a sense. How many people do you know who could survive the day without their trusty smartphone? We already rely on these handheld computers for communication, navigation, acquiring knowledge, receiving important news, and a host of other activities.

4. Taking Over Dangerous Jobs





Another job being outsourced to robots is One of the most dangerous jobs is bomb disposal . Today, robots (or more more technically, drones) are taking over these risky jobs, among others. Right now, most of these drones require a human to control them. But as machine learning technology improves in the future, these tasks would be done completely by robots with AI. This technology alone has already saved thousands of lives.Another job being outsourced to robots is welding . This kind of work produces noise, intense heat, and toxic substances found in the fumes. Without machine learning, these robot welders would need to be pre-programmed to weld in a certain location. However, advancements in computer vision and deep learning have enabled more flexibility and greater accuracy.

5. Environmental Protection

Machines can store and access more data than any one person could—including mind-boggling statistics. Using big data, AI could one day identify trends and use that information to arrive at h solutions to previously untenable problems.

For example, IBM’s Green Horizon Project analyzes environmental data from thousands of sensors and sources to product accurate, evolving weather and pollution forecasts. It allows city planners to run “what-if” scenarios and model ways to mitigate environmental impact.

And that’s just beginning. Exciting environment-oriented innovations are entering the market every day, from self-adjusting smart thermostats to distributed energy grids.

