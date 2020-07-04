How Machine Learning Is Improving Efficiency In WiFi Networks

Machine learning has been applied to a series of different problems within the technology space. Most recently, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has developed a sophisticated methodology to help with wireless network selection. The aim is to make wireless transmission in 5G networks more efficient. With the availability of spectra for wireless networks, a concern that the world has yet to address, this technology may be coming at the ideal time. In this article, I'll delve into how machine learning has helped wireless technology become more efficient, and what it means for communication.

Working on Trial and Error

Before we can appreciate how machine learning benefits wireless transmission, we must first understand how it functions. At present, wireless transmitters locate the first available transmission channel that's free and start broadcasting. They don't test to see if the signal is strong and are happy to change the channel if they find something more stable. However, more sophisticated methods of transmission that attempt to stabilize the signal exist.

Some WiFi transmitters perform a type of communication known as beamforming. Network World notes that beamforming can provide a more stable connection to a device by transforming the wireless signal to a beam directed at the receiver. Beamforming leads to faster transmission speeds and fewer errors in the transmission of data. The beams allow for a directed stream of data to the receiver, making data drops and connection interruption less likely. However, it is not a viable technology for use with a 5G transmitter. There are simply too many users that are likely to be connected at any point in time.

The NIST approach hopes to help transmitters determine the optimal network settings for transmission through a sampling of existing variables within the environment. These variables include the number of transmitters using the same frequency, for example. The algorithm is coded to determine the best transmission frequency based on a set of environmental variables that it can monitor. If the transmitter previously connected to a channel and got stable service, it will attempt to connect to the same channel in the future. Occasionally the transmitter may need to recalibrate, but the device would be aware of when signal strength drops below a certain point or if interference becomes too much for it to handle.

Shared Spectrum Applications

Transmission on a shared spectrum can lead to severe problems with efficiency. Take, for example, the case of WiFi with License Assisted Access (LAA). LAA can be considered as the "wild west" of the electromagnetic spectrum. Since none of the transmitters on this band don't communicate directly with each other, communication can quickly descend into anarchy if the band becomes overused. The NIST algorithm is a simple solution to this problem. By making transmitters more efficient at choosing available frequencies, the chance of overlapping is reduced. The result is a far more efficient method of communicating on the LAA frequencies. The same can be applied to other shared frequencies with similar results.

Share and Share Alike

Wireless technology is quickly approaching a point where we're going to run out of available bandwidth for our uses. Sharing of wireless frequencies will become a concern before too long. Norton mentions that by 20205, we can expect to see as many 21 billion IoT devices in the world around us. With so many devices clamoring for a connection space alongside millions of cell phone users and other wireless devices, it's clear that sharing a wireless space will be a necessity. The NIST algorithm offers us some chance of helping ourselves deal with the number of connections in a more efficient way.

Efficiency Is An Innovation

For most non-specialists, the development of a more efficient way to connect a wireless device to a network might not seem like such a big deal. However, that's only because we as consumers don't see wireless device connection as a limited space. Phys.org defines an event known as "peak data" where the radio spectrum is so crowded that wireless users in urban areas may need to schedule their usage . Considering that common users that want to visit sites like Whole People may need to share with researchers and social media users makes this a serious concern. It's for this inevitable situation that the NIST's algorithm becomes practical solution.

While the spectrum itself is limited in how many devices it can carry, we can successfully enable the sharing of overcrowded electromagnetic bands with a better and more efficient connection method for those devices. The efficiency increase in finding the best channel for transmission is also impressive. The NIST noted that through trial and error (as transmitters do now), it would require 45,600 trials to determine the best possible channel. NIST's algorithm manages to do the same thing by testing ten channels and can decide in 0.02 seconds which one is best. The way forward for wireless communication is by becoming more efficient in how it connects and transfers data.







