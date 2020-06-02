How Is Data Automation Transforming The Workplace?

@ evocon evocon Easiest way to manage and improve production efficiency and OEE

Every minute, a staggering 1,820 terabytes of data is created around the world. That’s more than 2.5 quintillion bytes every day!

This data takes many forms, from Tweets and Instagram posts to the generation of new bitcoin. But how is data being used in our workplaces? And how is automation transforming the way we process it?



payrolls in offices, automation is making it easier for us to collect, analyse,

and make sense of the data we need to do our jobs. Data automation has emerged as one of the most pivotal workplace trends in recent years. From manufacturers using OEE systems to track production on the factory floor, to HR departments automating employeepayrolls in offices, automation is making it easier for us to collect, analyse,and make sense of the data we need to do our jobs.

Data Automation Increases Accuracy

Most of us will have no trouble remembering a recent high-profile network outage. From TSB’s infamous online banking disaster in 2018 – which cost the company £330 million in lost custom and compensation – to Delta Airlines six-hour outage in 2016, it’s clear that problems with data processing can be responsible for shattering a company’s reputation.

Although such incidents almost always spark concerns that cybercrime is on the rise, both TSB and Delta admitted the true cause of their issue was something altogether less sinister (though no less alarming): human error.

In fact, it’s been estimated that manual data entry has an average error rate of 1%. These mistakes can be as simple as typing a single wrong letter into a line of code – but even the smallest of errors can have catastrophic results.

The good news is that automation can substantially reduce this error rate. In 2009, a study by the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, proved this by asking over 200 students to process six different types of data on 30 data sheets. On average, the students made 10.23 errors overall – but this figure dropped to 0.38 when the sheets were automatically checked by an automated system.

Data Automation Increases Efficiency

Today’s businesses store hundreds of different types of data – from employee payroll accounts and customer details, to stock levels, the success of production lines, and the conversion rates of their latest digital marketing campaigns.

Without automation, many workplaces would need to hire additional talent just to manage these vast data sets – and that in itself would require a lot more data to be processed. Thankfully, automation enables human workers to set up processes without having to spend lots of time repeating the same actions over and over again.



Because automated systems are, by nature, highly attuned to patterns, they’re also incredibly effective when it comes to monitoring unusual behaviour. Whether it’s drops in production levels or strange cyber activity, these systems ensure that we can visualize –and investigate – even the smallest fluctuations as soon as possible.

And as TSB knows only too well, the costs of catching an error just slightly too late can damage a business for years to come.

As the business world becomes increasingly reliant on data in all its forms, automation is something no workplace can afford to ignore. After all, in the words of The Economist, ‘the world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data.’

Share this story @ evocon evocon Read my stories Easiest way to manage and improve production efficiency and OEE

Tags