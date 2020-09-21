How is a Dev Team Structured?

Many companies or individuals often decide to build a website, so they hire web development companies to build one for them. But can a single developer or a programmer build a whole website or is it a team game?

If you have also hired a web development company to build a website for you then you should know how the development process is arranged and what specialists are included in the team to design a single website.

The website development team is of a complex nature. It comprises a wide array of specialists responsible for the different sets of tasks. All the individuals are working together to develop an eye-catching website with a lot of features and functionalities. These specialists remain in good communication and harmony to complete the project on the scheduled date.

A good website development team structure includes both technical specialists and non-technical specialists. Technical specialists show their excellency completely in the technical aspect of the website whereas non-technical specialists work to fill the website with genuine and valuable content and to do the marketing of the website as well as the contents.

Website Development Team Structure at Truemark

At Truemark, we include a team of professionals to develop the best website for you. We have a set of technical specialists as well as non-technical specialists, and their roles are well explained below. We have categorized the roles and the contribution of every specialist which will make it easier for you to understand how the entire team works to develop a full-fledged website.

Technical Specialists

These are the technical personnel working uninterruptedly in building the website. They design the website, add features, functionalities, and test it from the user’s point of view. These are masters in coding and using programming languages. Each of the following specialists has significant importance in overall website development. Below, we have explained the roles of every technical specialist.

Requirement Analyst

The requirement analyst analyses all the requirements for a project. This specialist summons your ideas and visions and translates into technical specifications understandable by the software development team. These specifications are used to build the framework of the project under which the developer team starts working.

A requirement analyst forms a platform for product development.

Project Manager

A project manager weaves everyone together during the entire process of website development. He/she gathers information on the specification and deadlines of the project based upon which outline of the project is drawn.

The project manager divides the project into a number of segments (milestones) known as a sprint.

It’s a project manager's duty to monitor all the progress of the project. He/she thoroughly checks if the sprint comes to end on time. When it does; the manager displays the product to the client to collect their feedback and suggestions. Based on this, the manager employs the development team to work on the issues pointed by the clients.

Apart from this, the project manager remains in constant contact with the client. It is he/she who hears the client’s questions. If the client wants to make changes to their website, they should contact the project manager.

UI/UX Designer

The UI/UX designer can be two individuals. Generally, the company gets one who can work both. The two roles, however, can be distinguished from one another. A UI designer is responsible for how the website looks like whereas a UX designer is concerned with the way the user interacts with the website.

The company hires one UI/UX designer who can gather the user requirements and draw the overall design of the website. He/she is totally aware of where the users will face problems and work constantly on user interface optimization. The UI/UX designer also makes the use of wireframe and UX tools.

The UI/UX designer finds innovative designs and tests for user experience. He/she uses his/her creativity to design the website by keeping the design elements in mind. The UI/UX designer also creates original graphic designs, navigation buttons, search fields, etc.

Web Developer

In the website development project, the role of the developer is incomparable. They are the one who turns your design to a functional

website and makes it accessible to everyone on the internet.

The role of the web developer can be further divided into three parts:

Front-end developer

Front-end is the first visible side of the website with which the user can interact. The front-end developer creates a clear and understandable interface and puts the legitimate information to the user or if not so, mentions it. When you scroll down to a website and suddenly a registration form pops up, it is a quick example of what a front-end developer does.

The front-end developer plays around the tools like HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, and Bootstrap and writes codes under which the functions and the design elements of the website work. He/she makes a website that can load and run smoothly on any of the platforms/browsers.

The front-end developer actually weaves the website by putting every piece of suggestion given by the designers. To some extent, the front-end developer defines the work of the back-end developers.

Back-end developer

The back-end is the invisible side of the website but functions as a core machine that runs a website. Let’s get back on the registration form of the front-end which needs the functionality to run. The functionality for that to run is provided by the back end developer, the merely visible side of the website development process. At the back-end, the interface is made functional by adding utility through coding. Anything the user can interact on the website is made possible by the back-end developer.

The back-end developer integrates the user-facing elements developed by a front-end developer with the server-side logic. They use different sets of programming languages and frameworks such as PHP, .Net, Ruby, Python, MYSQL, Perl, etc to create the logic and make the web application function properly through those logics.

Moreover, the back-end developer designs and implements data storage

solutions with a database for storing information like user details, comments, posts, etc. They also work on the implementation of security

and data protection.

Full-stack developer

Full-stack developers are those who can build the overall architecture of the web application, both the client-side and server-side independently. They work in constant collaboration with other teams of engineers to design and launch new features. At the same time, they work hand-to-hand to maintain the code integrity and organization.

In general, Full-stack developers can perform both the tasks of front-end and back-end developers and are highly experienced and proficient in programming languages.

Quality Assurance Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) engineers are also a vital part of the website development team. He/she performs tests to ensure the functionality and practicality of the website from the beginning until the very end. The QA engineer analyzes if the website meets the specified standards set by the clients.

The major role of the QA engineer is to point out the bugs before the website is even launched. This can save the total cost by finding the bugs in the early stage of development.

Apart from this, QA engineer involves in overall design, writing source code, control of source code, reviewing code, configuration management, change management, program testing, and release management process.

Non-Technical Specialists

These are the backbone of the website development team. Some companies didn’t find them necessary on the team. Those companies were

found to have seen a bad future and severe failure.

The specialists mentioned below have their important roles in marketing and making the company trustworthy for possible customers. They work flawlessly on searching the customers as well as in building the company’s reputation. Here we have discussed the role of these specialists who work beyond the technical stuff of website development.

Marketing Strategist

The role of marketing strategists sometimes coincides with the role of the project manager, they both work from the initial planning phase until the final post launching phase. Marketing strategists are the ones who help the company to meet the business targets for which they design and implement marketing strategies.

The company cannot gain the pace and get customers out of the blues, the marketing strategist conducts the research of the current market to identify new opportunities. The marketing strategist usually gets feedback from the clients and always works on their satisfaction.

SEO Expert

As defined by Webopedia, “Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the process of increasing the quality and quantity of website traffic by increasing the visibility of a website or web page to users of a web search engine”.

The main role of SEO experts is to identify powerful keywords to attract the most traffic to the website. SEO experts work with content specialists to include effective keywords in the content as well as on the website. At the same time, it is the SEO expert who analyzes the competitor’s techniques and comes up with different SEO strategies. Similarly, he/she works on the optimization of the website taking account of search engine requirements to improve the rank of the website.

Content Specialist

A content specialist does all the text related works in the website development process. He/she writes essays, articles, readable content, and any understandable text according to the client’s requirements for the website. The content specialist builds strategies for creating content and market the content accordingly. The content specialist works in collaboration with the SEO expert to produce the content capable of driving the most traffic to the website. The company hires a content specialist either to create content for the website or to create blogs for the company website.

This is how a website development process takes place at Truemark and most of the professional companies. The above-mentioned specialists are assigned to their respective roles and responsibilities to build a complete website. Some companies may go deeper and hire an extra specialist to tune-in with the current market demand but that is not mandatory.

Hope this article helped you.

