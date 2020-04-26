How Infographics Can Positively Impact your SEO Rankings[Case-Study]

You might have heard this several times before — Content is King! Yes, it is. But today visuals materials like infographics are outperforming.

Infographics are all in the rage now and they will continue to be widely used.

According to Will Cartwright, Owner of GetKnownPros.com "Some of the benefits of using an infographic can include the image making viewers stick around and increase the average session duration"

In 2012, the hashtag #infographic was shared 56,765 times on Twitter and it will continue to be the most commonly used for your blog rankings and content visibility.

As the human brain processes image 60,000 times faster than text, and 90% of information transmitted to the brain is visual, people are naturally drawn to engage with infographics more than written content.

According to Tristan James from Assisted "Infographics can be found useful by providing useful and value information to users and they’re a good tool for building backlinks to your site, on the assumption you’ve done the correct research into potential publications who might be interested."

The following are the reasons for every inbound marketer to use high-quality infographics as their marketing weapon:

Infographics are Easily Shareable and Linkable

Infographics have jumped on the visual Ferrari, exploding in a form of easily shareable content and ensuring marketers with measurable results in terms of social media popularity.

According to CEO of Email Analytics - Jayson DeMers "An infographic makes your content more likely to be shared and linked to, which boosts the visibility and organic reach of the page on which the infographic resides"

Sharing of infographics to different social media platforms not only helps people to engage with your content but these social signals also indicate search engine crawlers about your social media presence which will ultimately result in higher SERP (Search Engine Result Page) rankings.

Creating eye-catching and well-designed Infographics was not easy task for marketers, but now you can easily create infographics from the templates of various online Services like Visme, PiktoChart and Canvas.

With an infographic embedded in your website, you have a permanent linkable asset that retains relevancy and will continue to be a source of social shares for months after it is displayed on your website.

Infographics for High-Quality Link Building

Link building is one of the most essential yet most challenging aspects of SEO but infographics can solve that problem for you.

Stand-alone and unresearched infographics will rarely perform in search engines. Well-designed and insightful infographics can help you garner a boatload of backlinks.

Make sure to craft a well-researched infographic that’s of interest to a particular niche or industry, they will not only share that information but also give you credit.

And the best part:

These backlinks will help you rank higher in Search Engine Rankings.

I recently designed a well-researched infographic —Safety Precautions for Travelers during Coronavirus Pandemic — that helped me seek tons of traffic to my website and on my social media.

According to Best 4 Business "Our marketing agency uses infographics to build topic authority for content hubs on client sites. The technique works extremely well, because, in addition to the inner links from the pages within the content hub, the external links to the infographics bring in link juice which builds the site's authority for the hub topic"

Infographics for Guest Posts

The industry of guest posting is becoming challenging and to acquire natural links to your content requires great efforts as webmasters are adopting very tough external linking policies.

On the other hand, Engaging and relevant Infographics help provide an excuse for webmasters to link back to your website whilst providing value to the reader.

The best way is to outreach the webmasters and inform them about your great infographic. After that, make them aware of how it relates to their readers and why it is a good fit for their blog.

It is one of the simplest yet effective ways to promote your content to earn backlinks to your website.

According to Beth Noll from Gift Observer "The second way in which infographics improve your rankings is that they increase the dwell time or time spent on page, which is an important ranking factor. If readers spend a long time on your webpage then clearly the page must be meeting their needs"

Infographics for Reducing Bounce-Rate

That’s why marketers today are experimenting with every trick in the book to help them with decreasing the bounce rates of their websites.

I know what you’re thinking…

Yes, there is one underrated technique that most of the web managers haven’t implemented i.e Infographics!

Highly attractive and compelling infographics sustain the attention of your readers and help them get engaged with your content even longer ultimately resulting in a low bounce rate of your website.

According to Radiant Elephant LLC "There are many SEO benefits to Infographics. I use them often as a great way to get more backlinks, establish authority while keeping things visually appealing and simple for the reader"

Infotic Technique

The Infotic Technique is a method that I invented to acquire good quality backlinks to my website.

Simply search for any topic in your niche and examine the top ranking websites.

After examining the websites, go through their content and craft a thorough infographic.

Lastly, outreach webmasters of the sites by emailing them about the infographic you have designed for them that covers all of their topics. There are high chances that they will embed your infographic and provide a backlink to your website.

This technique takes time but helped me generate multiple high-quality backlinks to my site.

According to ClydeBank Media "An infographic that responds to user search intent, has its presence and contents mentioned in the title and expanded on and detailed in the post/article/page can help boost rankings"

Case Study: Airport Sleeping Pods

Back in the Holiday season of 2019, Frequent travelers showed a significant concern about “Sleeping at the airports”.

That is when I started the Keyword Research against the query to write a great insightful blog for travelers to take advantage of.

I published a guide on Airport Sleeping Pod that provides travelers with a place where they can rest and sleep in the airport.

The blog ranked at 31st Position on Google Rank as soon as I published it:

I tried to work out every possible technique from the optimization of On-Page and Off-Page SEO to Content Marketing of my blog but failed to get any positive results.

After that, I created multiple good-quality and well-researched infographics and embedded them on my blog.

The results I witnessed right away after I updated my blog with infographics were astonishing:

Infographics Impact on SEO Ranking:

I was surprised to see that the blog that glued on the 31st position on Google Rank boosted up straight to Featured Snippet immediately after I embedded the Infographics in my blog.

Amazing, isn’t it?

You can also notice the uprising trend for the ranking of my blog from February to March — when I published the infographics on my blog.

Infographics Impact on Blog Traffic:

Apart from the traffic gained from social shares, I was not able to seek a good number of organic traffic on my blog. But as soon as my rankings skyrocketed the blog experience a significant surge in the organic traffic.

Infographics Impact on Backlinks:

The social shares and backlinks for the blog also saw a sharp increase in numbers. The infographic was shared on different platforms including Reddit, Pinterest, and other infographic submission websites.

Conclusion:

Although there are numerous factors to improve the overall SEO of your website, Infographics are the simplest yet most underrated way to fuel up your search engine rankings.

These infographics are now gaining popularity on the internet for the sake of sharing information in creative ways and for other SEO purposes.

It’s just as simple as that.

Make sure to embed Killer Infographics in your websites and experience a notable rise in your SEO rankings.

