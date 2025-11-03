New Story

How Inductive Scratchpads Help Transformers Learn Beyond Their Training Data

by
byAnomaly Detection@anomalydetection

Anomaly Detection

November 3rd, 2025
featured image - How Inductive Scratchpads Help Transformers Learn Beyond Their Training Data
    Speed
    Voice
Anomaly Detection
← Previous

Understanding the Local Reasoning Barrier in Transformer Models

Up Next →

The Training Technique That Teaches AI to Think, Not Memorize

About Author

Anomaly Detection HackerNoon profile picture
Anomaly Detection@anomalydetection

Anomaly Detection

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#deep-learning#deep-learning-theory#syllogistic-reasoning#compositional-generalization#algorithmic-reasoning#turing-completeness#parity-task#attention-masking

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories