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How I Used Learning in Public to Feed My Curiosity

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byMihir Raj Singh | @iammihirsig@iammihirsig

Aspiring WordPress Developer | Building Themes & Plugins | Learning PHP, JS & MySQL | Building in Public | Solving Problems | Contributing to Open Source

September 23rd, 2024
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Mihir Raj Singh | @iammihirsig

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Mihir Raj Singh | @iammihirsig HackerNoon profile picture
Mihir Raj Singh | @iammihirsig@iammihirsig

Student @Narula Institute Of Technology, Kolkata, India

Aspiring WordPress Developer | Building Themes & Plugins | Learning PHP, JS & MySQL | Building in Public | Solving Problems | Contributing to Open Source

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TOPICS

life-hacking#productivity#beginners-guide#learning-in-public#soft-skills#programming#learning-new-things#learning-new-skills#learning-by-doing

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