How I Started Contributing to Open Source and Found Joy in It

This is my story of experiencing the joy of contributing to open-source. Look for issues that you might want to work on and if you find one which you want to work on, it is as simple as making the changes and opening a pull request (make sure to follow the repository's contributing guide if it has one). Check out Hacktoberfest where you open 4 valid pull requests on participating repositories and if you are the first 50k to do so, you get some swag.