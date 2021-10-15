Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How I Started Contributing to Open Source and Found Joy in It by@anishde12020

How I Started Contributing to Open Source and Found Joy in It

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This is my story of experiencing the joy of contributing to open-source. Look for issues that you might want to work on and if you find one which you want to work on, it is as simple as making the changes and opening a pull request (make sure to follow the repository's contributing guide if it has one). Check out Hacktoberfest where you open 4 valid pull requests on participating repositories and if you are the first 50k to do so, you get some swag.
image
Anish De Hacker Noon profile picture

@anishde12020
Anish De

14 • Tech Enthusiast • Tech YouTuber • Blogs about Development • Developer

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Hacktoberfest 2021: How and Why You Should Also Participate by @anishde12020
#hacktoberfest
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Cooperation, Survival, Open Source, and Decriminalizing Caring by @brbs
#open-source
One Donation Brings Digital Trust to Charitable Giving￼ by @Fluree
#good-company
Funding the Next Million Public Software Contributors by @rndhouse
#open-source

Tags

#open-source#contributing-to-open-source#open-source-technology#open-source-software#open-source-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading