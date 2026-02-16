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How I Removed a Rogue "u######" Service Hiding in DcomLaunch

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byAri Zhorzholiani@arizh0

cybersecurity fan!

February 16th, 2026
featured image - How I Removed a Rogue "u######" Service Hiding in DcomLaunch
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Ari Zhorzholiani

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Ari Zhorzholiani@arizh0

cybersecurity fan!

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#windows-security#crypto-miner-malware#malware-detection#threat-hunting#windows-malware#usb-malware-infection#windows-registry-persistence#powershell-remediation-script

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