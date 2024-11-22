How I Built Technical Writer: An AI Chatbot For an Open Source Project using Coze

As a participant in this year's Hacktoberfest, I created an AI chatbot called Technical Writer. This AI chatbot, built with Coze, is designed for beginners and technical writing experts. It is also integrated into the Technical Writing Mentorship Program (TWMP) learning site as a contribution to the TWMP community, founded by Nwokocha Wisdom. With his team, they have successfully trained over thirty technical writers, including me, in various technical fields.
Technical Writer helps technical writers by:
As a technical advocate who frequently shares the importance of technical writing on social media, I often receive direct messages from people asking questions like:
And many more questions. Sometimes, I find these questions overwhelming, even though I enjoy answering them.
I built this chatbot on available courses on TWMP’s site and an API documentation course by Tom Johnson to help answer and guide technical writers in their journey.
Coze Agent Store: TechnicalWriter
Discord Chatbot: TechnicalWriter
These are the steps I took in building this chatbot:
I described my chatbot character and skill in the Persona & Prompt field and then optimized the character and skill.
As mentioned earlier, the chatbot response will be based on the courses available on TWMP and API documentation course. To do this, I added these courses using the Knowledge feature.
The reasons why I used only these resources are:
I added a friendly welcoming note to the chatbot which gives an overview of what the chatbot is all about using the “opening text” feature.
To enhance further engagement and clarity for the users, I added the auto-suggestion feature with a custom prompt to keep the chatbot from within the scope of the chatbot.
I also added a voice chat feature to the chatbot to ensure that people with visual impairments are not excluded. This promotes accessibility for users worldwide.
Furthermore, I enable communication in all available languages such as Arabic, Japanese, French, etc.
Since TWMP’s community is on Discord, I integrated this chatbot into a Discord bot so that community members can interact with it directly.
This link was sent to the group admin and was added to the server.
To ensure this chatbot is not used solely by the local community, I submitted it to the Coze agent store to help technical writers worldwide attain their skills and expertise in technical writing. It was submitted under the 'Writing’ category.
So if you head over to the Writing category, and search for “TechnicalWriter”, you will see it there
Don’t forget to drop a comment, like, and share with others
The chatbot icon is displayed on the site.
As it responds to the user, it also adds a reference, as shown above.
This process took me one week to complete because I built this chatbot for an open-source community, so it had to go through the proper procedures. I was asked to change the icon to match the community logo.
Some of the challenges I faced were:
Despite these challenges, I believe more features will be added. Thanks to the documentation and my experience creating a Telegram bot, I also learned how to create a Discord chatbot for the first time.
If you find this chatbot helpful, don’t hesitate to add it to your community.