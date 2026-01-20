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How I Built a Churn Prediction System That My Colleagues Actually Used

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byMeihui(May) Chen@hacker89770727

Senior Data Scientist

January 20th, 2026
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Meihui(May) Chen@hacker89770727

Senior Data Scientist

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TOPICS

programming#churn-modeling#ml-for-product-teams#customer-retention-analytics#product-analytics#ml-governance#product-led-growth#behavioral-feature-scoring#data-contract-pipeline

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