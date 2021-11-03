How I Became a CTO with Noonies Nominee Sonny Alves Dias

Sonny Alves Dias is the CTO at Pixelmatic. He is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He is a generalist software engineer and he works in the gaming industry. He believes Bitcoin is the most exciting technology of the present and has the power to change the world. He has been nominated in the following categories: HTML, webdev, networking and SEO. Dias also nominated for the Noonies Award for Best HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Web Developer.