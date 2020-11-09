How Has Television Changed Over the Years?

Recently, I read the news about Netflix launching a linear video channel which is initially going to be tested in France first. According to the article, Netflix takes an old-fashioned approach to its latest features. And this made me think about television.

Most of us might not even remember the last time they watched a random movie on the television channel. But there were times when it used to be the only source of media entertainment, news, and stuff like that. With the advent of smartphones, TV is gradually being replaced. Let’s take a look at some history of television and analyze will it become extinct or initiatives like Netflix’s make it popular again.

Home television has come a long way, having undergone many stages of evolution since its introduction in 1927. When it first came into the scene, there were very few options, and you couldn't catch your favorite shows on the go as you can now do. You had to be right in front of your TV at the exact moment the shows (or episodes) were coming on. Almost a century later, things are very different thanks to advances in technology.

Today, not only can you watch an episode anywhere are on your cell phone, but you can record your shows to view them later if you will not be available when it’s being aired. You can also now select from several hundreds of television channels as opposed to the limited options people had in the early days.

There is also very high consumer demand for the innumerable TV shows, multiple recording and different programming options, and hundreds of available channels. There are numerous avenues to being entertained, and the demand for entertainment has risen to match.

Will TV Cease To Exist Very Soon?

While TV has enjoyed a dominant run in home entertainment for almost ten decades, it is currently threatened. The entrance of Netflix, TLC, AMC, HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services seem to have taken over its dominance. As a result, many think that TV, as we all know it, will soon cease to exist. This is besides the fact, that irrespective of where you go: offices, gyms, pubs, restaurants, etc., you will find TV is highly available.

Online streaming platforms are readily available too. The last few years have seen these platforms rise in dominance. How convenient these video streaming services are is now being contrasted to the value of TV. In reality, only about 30% of Americans still appreciate their TV's value. The vast majority are disappointed by the fact that cable TV subscriptions cost way too much compared to the value they deliver monthly. They also offer very little with respect to customization.

Cable Companies Are Partnering Video-On-Demand Services

Cable TV in America isn’t new to evolution and innovation. Many of the most known cable TV companies are beginning to partner with streaming services to offer traditional television and video-on-demand services and many are offering affordable cable TV plans. Charter Spectrum is one of these subscription platform in America. The same thing is occurring in other countries as well. Singtel and Starhub have done the same thing in Singapore and now offer their TV packages together with HBO and Netflix.

The indisputable decline in traditional TV subscriptions doesn't mean that TV will become obsolete any time soon. This may seem to be the case to outsiders, but insiders have a better grasp of cable TV's reality. Annually, cable TV still generates up to $265 billion in revenue. If you still doubt cable TV's survivability, that should dispel your doubts.

Cable TV Versus Streaming Services

Flexibility and convenience are among the things that set streaming services apart from cable TV. It is much more convenient for a person who works to use streaming services than to get an inflexible but extensive cable TV lineup.

The path Netflix took on its way to becoming a benchmark for streaming (very much like Xerox that now is not just a brand name but a dictionary verb) includes going from a DVD rental-only model to an online-only model. The company was heavily scrutinized in its early days when it only streamed old TV shows. Now it has its own productions, and producers are at home presenting Netflix their works. The company’s production is currently valued at about $10 million for each episode in contrast with traditional TV’s $6 million for a single episode.

Some of its shows, such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Orange Is the New Black,' have all earned Netflix a healthy place in the production industry.

Netflix’s Impact On TV

As it stands, it would be a surprise to doubt Netflix's impact on television. There's also no doubt about how the company's content will be viewed. But it isn't only Netflix that has an effect on video-on-demand services and, by extension, TV. Other platforms like Amazon Prime, AMC, and HBO have also had their share of impact. The streaming platforms sphere has become very full. It is hard for the average consumer to believe that the end of television is still very far, if at all.

In all this, traditional TV isn't going anywhere. The path it takes going forward may differ from what we know, though. There are chances that coaxial connections will have to be phased out, but because 5G and routers will still need a place to send information to, TV will stay.

Should TV Switch To The Internet and Why?

Cutting the cord on TV means that you will not have to watch endless dull advertisements, all selling you things you aren't interested in. One of the advantages of utilizing digital platforms such as Google is that they can target you with the right content because they remember your preferences and the things you search for online. As a result, the ads you will get to see are about things you are looking for.

If nothing at all, that is a great and innovative way to deliver adverts to consumers. Also, because it is something they have an interest in, there is every possibility that such methods will lead to the continued growth of the ad business.

Many people believe that we are now in the golden age of content because practically anyone can get the content they want when they want to watch it. They can also quickly switch from one app to another to get the precise (new and better) content and with so much ease. This search for enjoyable and unique content, combined with how easy it is to switch between apps, should be considered by streaming companies when they make decisions for the content they place in their apps.

