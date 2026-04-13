New Story

How Frontier Labs Use FP8 to Train Faster and Spend Less

by
byArkadii@arkadiibe

LLM pretrain engineer

April 13th, 2026
featured image - How Frontier Labs Use FP8 to Train Faster and Spend Less
    Speed
    Voice
Arkadii

About Author

Arkadii HackerNoon profile picture
Arkadii@arkadiibe

LLM pretrain engineer

Read my storiesAbout @arkadiibe

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#engineering#llm-engineering#llms#optimization#performance#llm-training#mixed-precision-training#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Bsky

Related Stories