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How ELIZA’s Success Revealed the Pitfalls of Machine Credibility

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Machine Ethics

September 11th, 2024
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machine-learning#ai-chatbot#eliza-chatbot#history-of-ai#ai-development#early-ai-programs#joseph-weizenbaum#natural-language-processing#eliza-and-modern-ai

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