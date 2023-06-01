How does the Scarab obtain the maternal pear?

by
byJean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

June 1st, 2023
featured image - How does the Scarab obtain the maternal pear?
    Speed
    Voice
Jean-Henri Fabre
← Previous

THE SLOE-WEEVIL

Up Next →

THE CRIOCERES (continued)

About Author

Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
Jean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

media#science-fiction#nature#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#jean-henri-fabre#ebooks#life-and-love-of-the-insect

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite

Related Stories