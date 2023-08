Too Long; Didn't Read

Self-Management can be divided into five areas: Goals management Time management Energy management Focus management Emotional management You will learn the following: How to use goals, and when do we need systems instead of them? Why do you need a time management framework, and how to prevent procrastination? How to have more energy and why is this important? Why do we need focus and how to achieve a flow state? How to use our emotions and why stress is needed?