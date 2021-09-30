Search icon
How does Hashgraph Work? A Simple Guide for Beginners! by@developersstudio

How does Hashgraph Work? A Simple Guide for Beginners!

Hashgraph or Hedera Hashgraph is a consensus algorithm that works on gossip about gossip and virtual voting protocol to achieve blazing speed and secured transactions. Hashgraph technology is said to be better than blockchain technology, as it can carry 250,000 transactions per second. It verifies over a million signatures per second, and for this reason, it is predicted that it would evolve as a new generation of blockchain. Some anticipate that it may overtake the existence of blockchain, but it is still in the discussion whether it is better than Bitcoin.
Wisha Ajmal Hacker Noon profile picture

@developersstudio
Wisha Ajmal

My real passion is to direct the whole process of content marketing.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

#hashgraph-technology#blockchain-vs-hashgraph#what-is-hashgraph#hash-graph#how-does-hashgraph-work-guide#blockchain#gossip-about-gossip
