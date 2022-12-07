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How Does Economic Recession Affect Colocation?

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

December 7th, 2022
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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tech-stories#colocation#data-centers#data-storage#economic#economic-crisis#economic-planning#economic-downturn#economic-recession-colocation

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