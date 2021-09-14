How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue

MyValet updates car parking and car services to the 21st Century. Founder: "I am never worried about any technologies at all, I am more worried about those people who use them in the wrong way" Founders: "The team is still very small as of now. I love that we are always in touch, we share all risks and decisions and we don’t spend too much time on thinking, but rather on acting" "Running your own startup is a different level of fun (and pain)"