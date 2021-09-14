Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue by@myvalet

How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
MyValet updates car parking and car services to the 21st Century. Founder: "I am never worried about any technologies at all, I am more worried about those people who use them in the wrong way" Founders: "The team is still very small as of now. I love that we are always in touch, we share all risks and decisions and we don’t spend too much time on thinking, but rather on acting" "Running your own startup is a different level of fun (and pain)"
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#parking#carservice#startup-lessons#startup-advice#technology#tech-startups#startup
Join Hacker Noon loading