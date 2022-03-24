How do Hackers Hide Themselves? - A Guide to Staying Anonymous Online

An I.T. nerd who wants to think he is good at cybersecurity but really is just a script kiddie.





The world has always been fascinated with Hackers. In this video, we’ll learn about how they hide themselves online.

four years that is how long a group of

hackers were able to stay inside the

starwood marriott network without being

discovered oof how the heck does an

unauthorized party stay hidden for this

long well in today's video topic i will

address popular methods hackers will use

to stay anonymous online while hiding

their online footprint

so let's go ahead and get started all

right no the first step is not matrix

level hacking as much as we love it to

be it's actually physical security

physical security is also referred to as

operational security or opsec so if

you're one of those you know military

guys you probably know about this or if

you're just some random weird it nerd

well yeah you're probably gonna need to

know about this too because guess how

many times it takes to be successfully

identified

once one time this guy right here the

infamous dread pirate roberts or ross

irvitch or however you pronounce his

last name who founded the silk road a

billion dollar underground dark

marketplace for drugs and other stuff

how did he get caught well no it wasn't

through some extreme matrix level glitch

hacking it was his opsec he got caught

in san francisco public library his

go-to place to conduct his fraudulent

activity and well he did some bad things

such as often bragging about his work on

his linkedin page using oblique verbiage

and he used his real photograph for his

fake id

so these are just a few of the critical

elements which pieced together and led

to his downfall and these aren't

technical in nature its habits and the

public interactions that led to ross's

downfall it is essential hackers be

aware of their online and offline habits

including where they use and connect

their computers their writing style

their social media posts and their

social interactions in general basically

someone who's the exact opposite of me

here on youtube okay so an attacker has

their basic physical security down

what's next acquiring the hacking

machine used to conduct your fraudulent

offensive activities first off buy the

machine with the most untraceable and

mobile trail possible ideally this is a

laptop which is bought in a privacy

focused cryptocurrency form such as

monero or zcash once this machine has

been acquired completely wipe the

operating system windows no more and

immediately buy a usb stick to preload a

live operating system install this usb

stick right here is a live os meaning

there is no permanent storage but you

also want to make sure to enable full

disk encryption just in case of full

compromise now when you're installing a

live os it is important that you keep an

os distribution such as linux tails and

mine linux tails is a suite of privacy

focused features and functionality which

allow an adversary to stay anonymous

alright so what's the next step you must

say that is to go ahead and anonymize

your identity and network connection

there are several steps to accomplish

this now any type of unique or

pseudo-unique identifier is going to be

harmful to a hacker like you and i

because well you can be tracked by that

now from a hardware perspective one of

the most well-known identifiers is a mac

address so a mac address is a serial

number issued by the device

manufacturers it is used to identify a

device on a local network and can be

used to help identify the geographical

location of a machine in some cases

mac address spoofing or mac address

anonymization uses different mac

addresses to anonymize your identity

there are different ways you'd

accomplish this such as built-in

programs customized scripts and built-in

tools in linux tails the mac address is

temporarily changed to a random value

for each new session with tails now in

addition to mac address randomization

you're also going to want to anonymize

the ip address what is that you must say

an ip address is a network address

assigned to all machines when connecting

to other networks to accomplish ip

address optimization services such as

vpns tour for web browsing and proxies

can be used but this is all with strict

caution each of these methods introduces

intermediaries with assumptions of

complete trust vpns extend a private

encrypted network over a public network

connection tor uses a network of

computer nodes to balance a connection

between different nodes across the world

and proxies can alter the location

appearing as if the originating request

is coming from the proxy client all

three methods introduce an intermediary

or central location which can log your

traffic and send that to an authority in

order to ensure 100 anonymity you must

never

really trust a central authority but in

a modern architecture such the as the

internet that's really not realistic now

to establish these types of anonymizing

services you could go ahead and use an

open source project for instance for vpn

servers you can use openvpn or tailskill

and then you can install this on

attacker owned or controlled device or

you could just use some sort of third

party provider for tor you can download

the to our project or use a distribution

like tails which already has tour

routing enabled by default a hacker can

layer each anonymizing service upon each

other so a program like proxychains can

be used to route internet traffic

through a list of proxies on top of the

tor network to set up this demo i went

ahead and edited the proxy chains config

file and set the chain to dynamic

setting which excludes all dead proxies

then i also enabled dns requests to be

proxied through the proxy chain and i

wrote down the default proxy server

which is the sox5 through our loopback

address let's proceed to go ahead and

start up proxy chains here first thing

we need to do is make sure that tor is

on so we can go ahead and do a service

tour

start

okay once this is on we can go ahead and

go to our proxy chains

and we're gonna go ahead and use

duck

now this will take a few minutes or it

won't take anything at all see where we

are coming from we can use a dns leak

website and i found this all through an

article so just go ahead go to dns leak

and as you can see we are coming from

romania so this is a basic way to layer

both the tor network and proxy chains on

top of each other to become anonymous

okay so after this step it is finally

time to ensure that

you're not really working in the same

environment and that is separation of

environments you have to make sure that

you're separating your hacking

environment from your you know normal

everyday use environment a classic

example of machine separation is virtual

machines and containerization use

ephemeral or temporary environments when

conducting offensive security activity

it is never a good idea to use one

single environment for all activities

computer machine isolation ensures

evidence can be contained and then

destroyed and this can be really

achieved through virtualization also

hackers can use a bouncing server to

connect to their valuable infrastructure

where their offensive tools and data

lies so some cloud party provider that

doesn't really care about what happens

on their machines in this way all the

hacker has to do is have an ssh

connection into the server after they've

anonymized their identity even if the

bouncing server is destroyed or

compromised the hacker can curate and

develop a new one within a matter of

minutes so like i said before you have

to separate your offensive security work

from your everyday work environment and

in this case it's important that you're

also randomizing your network connection

so to do this you can go into public

wi-fi and you know use wi-fi map dot io

which is a resource to go look for

public open wi-fi networks and make sure

that you're randomizing exactly when

you're you know connecting to that wi-fi

remember our good boy ross you know he

uh well you know what happened to him

okay so up into this point i've talked

about anonymizing one ownes identity but

i haven't talked about actual attack so

let's say in a hacker has compromised a

network similar to the starwood myriad

case

how can they go about you know covering

up their online tracks within the

network so they're not being detected by

any security professionals like you and

i once initial access has been

established it is imperative that

attackers limit their offensive activity

so it's not a good idea to generate a

whole bunch of logs and activity once

you're entered into network it's about

stealthynessness

take a look at the solarwinds attack of

2021 the alleged adversaries kept the

tracks hidden for months by slowly

testing their capabilities through the

course of those months initial access

started september 4th of 2019 and then

by march of 2020 is when the

distribution of sunburst was deployed

and that took six months now in addition

a skilled adversary will analyze network

and user behavior and mimic this

offensive activity as closely as

possible such as conducting their

actions during the proper business hours

next hackers will blend their fraudulent

activity with common network connections

and protocols such as dns tunneling dns

or the domain name system is an

essential component to a network

translating ip addresses into those web

domains

well because dns is essential it's

usually opened so in dns tunneling it

uses seemingly harmless dns queries to

traverse between a private and public

network

a hacker could use an encrypted

connection and route their fraudulent

activity through dns take dns cat 2 an

open source command and control

framework that lives out on github which

is used to route traffic through dns in

this demo i used the windows machine to

simulate a victim and a cali machine to

simulate an attacker i downloaded dns

cat to utility on github on my kelly

machine and then the victim payload on

the windows machine which is an

executable in this case so if we go

ahead and start the dns cat to server

we need to set the security policy to

unencrypted in a real world scenario of

course you wouldn't want to do this but

i'm a script kitty so

well i'm just using this for testing

purposes and also it worked i'm a script

kitty anyway let's go ahead and get

moving forward so if we do set

that will make sure that our security

policy is

to unencrypted

now if we go into our windows machine i

already downloaded the windows 32 here i

have added the host which is this

machine's

let's go ahead and execute it

and boom as you can see we now have a

session and it's an unencrypted session

now let's go ahead and see if i can get

well i don't know notepad plus plus or

notepad open

so we what we do here is we go into

session

i

one

and then we can see our list of commands

here that we can do so for instance we

can ping or we can get a shell

but um well let's go ahead and do exec

notepad

and as you can see we now have a notepad

opened and this is all tunneled through

dns so in a real world scenario if this

was encrypted

you really wouldn't be able to notice

that this

fraudulent traffic was going through

your network unless

you had some advanced defenses in place

all right so hopefully in today's video

you've learned something new about how

hackers can hide their tracks although

this video was very let's just say

script kitty high level overview

uh you can see how even people such as

the silk road founder can be absolutely

taken down with

one poor doing but this is how hackers

do it anyway if you guys want me to do a

video on getting more technical let me

know in the comments down below yes and

until the next video

well don't be a script giddy and

that that's me have a good day guys



