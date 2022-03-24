How do Hackers Hide Themselves? - A Guide to Staying Anonymous Online

An I.T. nerd who wants to think he is good at cybersecurity but really is just a script kiddie.
The world has always been fascinated with Hackers. In this video, we’ll learn about how they hide themselves online.
four years that is how long a group of
hackers were able to stay inside the
starwood marriott network without being
discovered oof how the heck does an
unauthorized party stay hidden for this
long well in today's video topic i will
address popular methods hackers will use
to stay anonymous online while hiding
their online footprint
so let's go ahead and get started all
right no the first step is not matrix
level hacking as much as we love it to
be it's actually physical security
physical security is also referred to as
operational security or opsec so if
you're one of those you know military
guys you probably know about this or if
you're just some random weird it nerd
well yeah you're probably gonna need to
know about this too because guess how
many times it takes to be successfully
identified
once one time this guy right here the
infamous dread pirate roberts or ross
irvitch or however you pronounce his
last name who founded the silk road a
billion dollar underground dark
marketplace for drugs and other stuff
how did he get caught well no it wasn't
through some extreme matrix level glitch
hacking it was his opsec he got caught
in san francisco public library his
go-to place to conduct his fraudulent
activity and well he did some bad things
such as often bragging about his work on
his linkedin page using oblique verbiage
and he used his real photograph for his
fake id
so these are just a few of the critical
elements which pieced together and led
to his downfall and these aren't
technical in nature its habits and the
public interactions that led to ross's
downfall it is essential hackers be
aware of their online and offline habits
including where they use and connect
their computers their writing style
their social media posts and their
social interactions in general basically
someone who's the exact opposite of me
here on youtube okay so an attacker has
their basic physical security down
what's next acquiring the hacking
machine used to conduct your fraudulent
offensive activities first off buy the
machine with the most untraceable and
mobile trail possible ideally this is a
laptop which is bought in a privacy
focused cryptocurrency form such as
monero or zcash once this machine has
been acquired completely wipe the
operating system windows no more and
immediately buy a usb stick to preload a
live operating system install this usb
stick right here is a live os meaning
there is no permanent storage but you
also want to make sure to enable full
disk encryption just in case of full
compromise now when you're installing a
live os it is important that you keep an
os distribution such as linux tails and
mine linux tails is a suite of privacy
focused features and functionality which
allow an adversary to stay anonymous
alright so what's the next step you must
say that is to go ahead and anonymize
your identity and network connection
there are several steps to accomplish
this now any type of unique or
pseudo-unique identifier is going to be
harmful to a hacker like you and i
because well you can be tracked by that
now from a hardware perspective one of
the most well-known identifiers is a mac
address so a mac address is a serial
number issued by the device
manufacturers it is used to identify a
device on a local network and can be
used to help identify the geographical
location of a machine in some cases
mac address spoofing or mac address
anonymization uses different mac
addresses to anonymize your identity
there are different ways you'd
accomplish this such as built-in
programs customized scripts and built-in
tools in linux tails the mac address is
temporarily changed to a random value
for each new session with tails now in
addition to mac address randomization
you're also going to want to anonymize
the ip address what is that you must say
an ip address is a network address
assigned to all machines when connecting
to other networks to accomplish ip
address optimization services such as
vpns tour for web browsing and proxies
can be used but this is all with strict
caution each of these methods introduces
intermediaries with assumptions of
complete trust vpns extend a private
encrypted network over a public network
connection tor uses a network of
computer nodes to balance a connection
between different nodes across the world
and proxies can alter the location
appearing as if the originating request
is coming from the proxy client all
three methods introduce an intermediary
or central location which can log your
traffic and send that to an authority in
order to ensure 100 anonymity you must
never
really trust a central authority but in
a modern architecture such the as the
internet that's really not realistic now
to establish these types of anonymizing
services you could go ahead and use an
open source project for instance for vpn
servers you can use openvpn or tailskill
and then you can install this on
attacker owned or controlled device or
you could just use some sort of third
party provider for tor you can download
the to our project or use a distribution
like tails which already has tour
routing enabled by default a hacker can
layer each anonymizing service upon each
other so a program like proxychains can
be used to route internet traffic
through a list of proxies on top of the
tor network to set up this demo i went
ahead and edited the proxy chains config
file and set the chain to dynamic
setting which excludes all dead proxies
then i also enabled dns requests to be
proxied through the proxy chain and i
wrote down the default proxy server
which is the sox5 through our loopback
address let's proceed to go ahead and
start up proxy chains here first thing
we need to do is make sure that tor is
on so we can go ahead and do a service
tour
start
okay once this is on we can go ahead and
go to our proxy chains
and we're gonna go ahead and use
duck
now this will take a few minutes or it
won't take anything at all see where we
are coming from we can use a dns leak
website and i found this all through an
article so just go ahead go to dns leak
and as you can see we are coming from
romania so this is a basic way to layer
both the tor network and proxy chains on
top of each other to become anonymous
okay so after this step it is finally
time to ensure that
you're not really working in the same
environment and that is separation of
environments you have to make sure that
you're separating your hacking
environment from your you know normal
everyday use environment a classic
example of machine separation is virtual
machines and containerization use
ephemeral or temporary environments when
conducting offensive security activity
it is never a good idea to use one
single environment for all activities
computer machine isolation ensures
evidence can be contained and then
destroyed and this can be really
achieved through virtualization also
hackers can use a bouncing server to
connect to their valuable infrastructure
where their offensive tools and data
lies so some cloud party provider that
doesn't really care about what happens
on their machines in this way all the
hacker has to do is have an ssh
connection into the server after they've
anonymized their identity even if the
bouncing server is destroyed or
compromised the hacker can curate and
develop a new one within a matter of
minutes so like i said before you have
to separate your offensive security work
from your everyday work environment and
in this case it's important that you're
also randomizing your network connection
so to do this you can go into public
wi-fi and you know use wi-fi map dot io
which is a resource to go look for
public open wi-fi networks and make sure
that you're randomizing exactly when
you're you know connecting to that wi-fi
remember our good boy ross you know he
uh well you know what happened to him
okay so up into this point i've talked
about anonymizing one ownes identity but
i haven't talked about actual attack so
let's say in a hacker has compromised a
network similar to the starwood myriad
case
how can they go about you know covering
up their online tracks within the
network so they're not being detected by
any security professionals like you and
i once initial access has been
established it is imperative that
attackers limit their offensive activity
so it's not a good idea to generate a
whole bunch of logs and activity once
you're entered into network it's about
stealthynessness
take a look at the solarwinds attack of
2021 the alleged adversaries kept the
tracks hidden for months by slowly
testing their capabilities through the
course of those months initial access
started september 4th of 2019 and then
by march of 2020 is when the
distribution of sunburst was deployed
and that took six months now in addition
a skilled adversary will analyze network
and user behavior and mimic this
offensive activity as closely as
possible such as conducting their
actions during the proper business hours
next hackers will blend their fraudulent
activity with common network connections
and protocols such as dns tunneling dns
or the domain name system is an
essential component to a network
translating ip addresses into those web
domains
well because dns is essential it's
usually opened so in dns tunneling it
uses seemingly harmless dns queries to
traverse between a private and public
network
a hacker could use an encrypted
connection and route their fraudulent
activity through dns take dns cat 2 an
open source command and control
framework that lives out on github which
is used to route traffic through dns in
this demo i used the windows machine to
simulate a victim and a cali machine to
simulate an attacker i downloaded dns
cat to utility on github on my kelly
machine and then the victim payload on
the windows machine which is an
executable in this case so if we go
ahead and start the dns cat to server
we need to set the security policy to
unencrypted in a real world scenario of
course you wouldn't want to do this but
i'm a script kitty so
well i'm just using this for testing
purposes and also it worked i'm a script
kitty anyway let's go ahead and get
moving forward so if we do set
that will make sure that our security
policy is
to unencrypted
now if we go into our windows machine i
already downloaded the windows 32 here i
have added the host which is this
machine's
let's go ahead and execute it
and boom as you can see we now have a
session and it's an unencrypted session
now let's go ahead and see if i can get
well i don't know notepad plus plus or
notepad open
so we what we do here is we go into
session
i
one
and then we can see our list of commands
here that we can do so for instance we
can ping or we can get a shell
but um well let's go ahead and do exec
notepad
and as you can see we now have a notepad
opened and this is all tunneled through
dns so in a real world scenario if this
was encrypted
you really wouldn't be able to notice
that this
fraudulent traffic was going through
your network unless
you had some advanced defenses in place
all right so hopefully in today's video
you've learned something new about how
hackers can hide their tracks although
this video was very let's just say
script kitty high level overview
uh you can see how even people such as
the silk road founder can be absolutely
taken down with
one poor doing but this is how hackers
do it anyway if you guys want me to do a
video on getting more technical let me
know in the comments down below yes and
until the next video
well don't be a script giddy and
that that's me have a good day guys