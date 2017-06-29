How debug PHP applications with Dephpugger

Site Color
DePHPugger is a tool to debug your php applications using any framework for web or your php CLI codes. You can see in terminal, without need install an IDE to use. Is very simple and usefull. See an example bellow:
https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUTqby-LbuQ
In other languages (like Python and Ruby), is really normal start a web server in terminal and start to develop your application code. In PHP, many people install NGINX or Apache to run an application in local development. But, after PHP 5.4, you can start web server with a simple command.
$ php -S localhost:8080 # Open http://localhost:8080
I prefer this mode, because I only need install PHP.
If you are a Python developer and want start a debug in a breakpoint to check your code, you can use the lib IPDB, and in the same server you will see the code stopping and in terminal will appear the code lines.
In ruby language is very similar, you can install the lib Byebug and start use. The breakpoint is only write “byebug” and refresh your page.
But, if you are a PHP developer, you must install xDebug first, choose an IDE or editor, search for a tutorial
how integrate <my editor> with xDebug. If you want change the IDE, you must configure your new IDE again. This is really bad, because many developers can't install and prefer to use
var_dump($variable); die() (or
print_r($variable);exit; to see a variable value in each request.
Now you can run the server and the debugger in terminal in an easy installation.
The dephpugger use a few libs in PHP to run the debugger.
To debug a web application you must install a plugin to your browser. There area plugins for Plugins for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Opera.
To install the dephpugger lib, you must use the composer first. You can install in global mode or in local mode (inside the project, not recommended).
In this tutorial, we will install in the global mode. First, you need run in terminal:
composer global require “tacnoman/dephpugger”:”dev-master”
This command will install the dephpugger in path $HOME/.composer/vendor. In the vendor directory exists a folder bin with the dephpugger. We need add this directory to the environment variable $PATH.
Open the file ~/.bash_profile and add this:
export PATH=$PATH:$HOME/.composer/vendor/bin
Now, run:
$ source ~/.bash_profile
Now you can run the command
dephpugger.
You can run the command
dephpugger requirements to see if all is ok. You will see something like this:
If all is ok, create a directory to your project.
$ mkdir /path/to/the/project
$ cd /path/to/the/project
No create a file called index.php.
<?php
# File index.php
$array = [0,2,1,3,4];
xdebug_break(); # <-- Important line. This line is a breakpoint
$array = sort($array);
echo implode(‘, ‘, $array);
With the terminal in folder, run the dephpugger server.
$ dephpugger server
Now, open a new tab (in terminal) and run the code:
$ dephpugger debug
You will see this in terminal.
Open your http://localhost:8888 again. The code won’t stop in breakpoint, because you need active the browser's plugin. In this tutorial I will show how to use in Chrome.
First, click in debug and you need see the debug with a green color, like the image bellow.
Now, refresh the page with http://localhost:8888 and see the magic. In this terminal tab you will see this.
Now you have a breakpoint in your code. The function xdebug_break(); is a breakpoint to stop the code. Now you can navigate and investigate the code to find bugs. Equals in IPDB to Python and Byebug to Ruby.
You can see this list always updated in this link.
Now you can use the Dephpugger to debug your applications, but Dephpugger is flexible and is really easy to configure. Is possible, with a simple file, change the default web server build-in port, change the public path, the file to run…
In your root project folder, you must create a file called
.dephpugger.yml . This is the parameters.
---
debugger:
host: localhost # Host to debugger
port: 9005 # Port to debugger
lineOffset: 6 # How many lines will show in each breakpoint
path: ./public/ # default: null - Folder to root path
file: index.php # default: null - File to root path
verboseMode: false # default: false - Only to dephpugger devs
historyFile: ~/.dephpugger_history # File with history commands
server:
host: localhost # Host to your application
port: 8000 # Port to run your application
You can see in official website, the basic configuration to Laravel, Lumen, ZF2 (Zend Framework 2), Symfony, Slim Framework, Silex and Yii2.
To debug CLI commands, you can open the debugger in one terminal, and in another terminal use this command:
$ dephpugger cli /path/to/cliFile.php
This command will run your command with the Dephpugger debug.
That’s all folks. You can see more details in our official website or in our repo in github. Follow us!
Tacnoman!