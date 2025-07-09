How Concept Frequency Affects AI Image Accuracy

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Concepts in Pretraining Data and Quantifying Frequency

3 Comparing Pretraining Frequency & “Zero-Shot” Performance and 3.1 Experimental Setup

3.2 Result: Pretraining Frequency is Predictive of “Zero-Shot” Performance

4 Stress-Testing the Concept Frequency-Performance Scaling Trend and 4.1 Controlling for Similar Samples in Pretraining and Downstream Data

4.2 Testing Generalization to Purely Synthetic Concept and Data Distributions

5 Additional Insights from Pretraining Concept Frequencies

6 Testing the Tail: Let It Wag!

7 Related Work

8 Conclusions and Open Problems, Acknowledgements, and References

Part I

Appendix

A. Concept Frequency is Predictive of Performance Across Prompting Strategies

B. Concept Frequency is Predictive of Performance Across Retrieval Metrics

C. Concept Frequency is Predictive of Performance for T2I Models

D. Concept Frequency is Predictive of Performance across Concepts only from Image and Text Domains

E. Experimental Details

F. Why and How Do We Use RAM++?

G. Details about Misalignment Degree Results

H. T2I Models: Evaluation

I. Classification Results: Let It Wag!

We extend the results from Fig. 3 with Figs. 11 to 15. As with Fig. 3, due to the high concept frequency, the scaling trend is weaker. Furthermore, we do see inconsistency in the trends for the human-rated scores retrieved from HEIM [71], hence we perform a small scale human evaluation to check them.





Given the societal relevance [23], we decided to test Stable Diffusion [96] (v1.4) on generating public figures. We scraped 50,000 people from the “20230123-all” Wikidata JSON dump by filtering for entities listed as “human” [8], and scraped a reference image for the human study for each person if an image was available. After computing concept frequency from LAION-Aesthetics text captions (using suffix array [70]), we found that ≈10,000 people were present in the pretraining dataset. Note that to ensure the people’s names were treated as separate words, we computed frequency for strings of the format “ {entity} ”. We then randomly sample 360 people (for which a reference image was available) normalized by frequency [22] for the human study. For generating images with Stable Diffusion, we used the prompt “headshot of {entity}”, in order to specify to the model that “{entity}” is referring to the person named “{entity}” [50].





We assessed image-text alignment with a human study with 6 participants, where each participant was assigned 72 samples; for consistency, of the 360 total samples, we ensured 10% were assigned to 3 participants. Provided with a reference image, the participants were asked if the sample accurately depicts the prompt. Three choices were provided: “Yes” (score=1.), “Somewhat” (score=0.5), and “No” (score=0.). Accuracy was computed by averaging the scores.





As can be seen in Fig. 16, we observe a log-linear trend between concept frequency and zero-shot performance. Thus, we observe that the log-linear trend between concept frequency and zero-shot performance consistently holds even for T2I models.





























