How Charter Communications Can Help During The COVID-19 Pandemic

To adhere to social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it isn’t a good idea to have a technician install your Spectrum Internet service for you.



It is easy to do the installation yourself if a cable was previously connected to your home. This prevents you and your family from being exposed to the novel coronavirus, and you will avoid the additional expense incurred when a technician installs it. However, you will need some help and guidance on how to do self-installation, especially if it is your first time doing this.



Consider this being an excellent opportunity for you to learn how to do a technical installation. You won’t have to adjust your schedule to accommodate the installation time since you will do it at your own convenience. If you get stuck at any time during the process,



The Spectrum Internet self-installation kit is fairly easy to use, since it comes with easy step by step instructions. The package has everything you need to know during the installation of the internet service. You should confirm that the kit has every item required before you start. That way you won't have to stop in the middle of the process because an item is missing.

The kit should include:

Modem

WiFi router

Coaxial cable

Two power cable

Ethernet cable

Instructions

How To Self-Install Spectrum Internet



After you have confirmed all the items needed for the installation are included in your kit. You are ready to start the installation process. Here are the steps to follow:



1. First, connect the modem to power. Get the coax cable; connect one end to the modem with the other end attached to the cable outlet. Remember to be patient and wait for five minutes for the power cable you attached to the modem to connect. The online indicator light should change to solid, showing the connection is complete.



2. Connect the modem to the WiFi router with the Ethernet cable. Connect the second power cable to your router. It takes about ten minutes for it to power up. When the WiFi status light changes to solid green, connect it to your devices.

3. The next step is connecting your devices with the WiFi and activating the services. Open WiFi router settings, and here you will find details of the login ID, the password of the router and the IP address. Use the features to login to your Spectrum internet. Choose an appropriate network frequency after you have logged in. Each Spectrum router can support the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz frequency.

4. You can go ahead and change the name, password and the network frequency, as you prefer in your WiFi router setting after you have logged in. Remember to have a password that is easy to remember. When you face any difficulty in initialing your router settings, visit their website or call a Spectrum professional to help you out through the process. After completing the changes, start connecting your devices one after the other with the WiFi router.



5. The final stage after you have connected all the devices to the WiFi router and you are confident they are working is optimizing your WiFi network. Place the router at an optimal location to be able to get ample signal and give a strong to your devices. You can place it in a central location in your home. For your convenience, you can decide on customizing your network name by setting a network frequency number at the end of each title.

By doing all this, you will have completed your Spectrum installation procedure. Was it worth it? Now enjoy streaming your soaps and movies without interruptions.

Compared to the plans of other internet providers in the USA, Spectrum offers one standard option, which is the best internet deal with a speed of 100 Mbps for $49.99/mo for the first 12 months. The standard subscription rate kicks in after a year.



You need to check availability in your area of the country and then figure out the best internet plan for you. This is to make sure you select what you want and can afford. Spectrum has internet plans both for your phone and TV as well as your computer use.



During this COVID-19 pandemic, Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications, has taken other measures to ensure they serve their customers well. They are providing their customers with internet without concern for their ability to pay their bill. They are offering free WiFi and internet for two months to homes with students.

How do you compare the Spectrum internet plans?



Here are some of the guidelines that will help you in comparing the Spectrum internet deals:

Consider bundled services

It is more expensive when you go for just a one option plan. It is best if you select a combination plan, such as, going for an internet and TV plan or and internet and phone. This way, you will be saving yourself some cash.

Be aware of promotional rates

New customers do get promotional rates which expire after their first year of internet service. After the promotional period is over, the pricing raises significantly. You should be aware of this to avoid an unpleasant surprise.

Charter Communications is one of the best in the business! You can’t go wrong when you purchase one of their fantastic high speed internet plans.

