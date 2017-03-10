Search icon
How changing one habit saved a company by@febin

How changing one habit saved a company

Originally published by Febin John James on March 10th 2017
It was 1987 , Aloca wasn’t doing well. That’s when Paul O’Neill was appointed as the CEO.

This is how he began his CEO speech “I want to talk to you about worker safety.”

His concern was the yearly injuries of his workers. They were severe that sometimes they had to skip a day’s work. He explained his vision of having zero injuries and making his company safest workplace. He spoke nothing of profits.

Now, the investors were afraid if he would ruin the company.

By focusing on changing the safety habits. Not only Paul O’Neill succeeded in worker health but increasing revenue by five fold.

You can read the whole story in The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business. Changing the keystone habit triggers other productive habits.

For example. I started with the habit of reading books. Later I created the habit of sharing my learnings through blog posts. This is now triggering the habit to write books.

This is how I ended up writing a book. All you need to do is find the keystone habit and improve it. I would recommend you this beautiful book The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg.

