How can we make social media better platforms? by@ehsan6sha

How can we make social media better platforms?

Some say social platforms are distracting us from real life and pushing us toward being unproductive followers. The other side says although it has some downside to it, the good in these platforms outweigh the negativity and they have created opportunities for connecting people together. The problem is not the social media itself, but is the way they are structured by their holding companies. We need to own the infrastructure! What costs a lot for big companies is the huge data centers that hold our data. And that’s what we are aiming for with “Box” at “Hard Drive”
image
Functionland Hacker Noon profile picture

@ehsan6sha
Functionland

We are combining the good from Hard Disks and the good from Cloud in Blockchain-Attached Storage, leaving out the bad.

