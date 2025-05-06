How Can Elon Musk Save Your Crypto?

As you may already know, Elon Musk was appointed as a special government employee at the Department of Government Efficiency (also known as DOGE). It caused a bit of traction among crypto users. Even though Musk’s current employment has nothing to do with Dogecoin, meme coins still reacted to the news.





Evidently, Elon Musk has a great influence on the crypto world. It only took one headline involving him and the letters D-O-G-E to stir the market. It doesn’t matter that it has nothing to do with the meme coin. The internet sees “DOGE + Musk” and assumes we’re going to the moon.





And it’s not the first time it has happened: Musk’s tweets have already triggered multi-million-dollar pumps, while his silence destroyed projects. It goes to show how deep the parasocial economy runs in crypto.





However, people like Musk can only ignite a spark, the long-term success falls on a project.





If a token lacks substance, it fades pretty quickly. The hype eventually dies down, and the charts go back to flatline. That’s why you need to know how to sustain attention even when the hype dies down.





How to Hack The System

Success requires a lot of work and a good marketing strategy. It should include different tools that work best specifically for crypto projects. For example, gamification has proven to be very effective. When users are not just watching but also playing, the engagement grows. Your audience can complete quests, climb leaderboards, and invite friends to compete. This way, they can become part of your project’s world.





At Generis, we’ve helped projects move beyond momentary hype by building gamified experiences that drive real user activity. Our team has conducted research on the effects of gamification together with Claimr, a viral marketing engine for Web3 projects.





Yes, celebrities can help boost a token’s popularity, but only for a moment. If you want long-lasting results, you’ll need something stronger than a tweet. A good gamification strategy with quests, points, and a community that’s actually having fun will help you with that.