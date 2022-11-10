How Can Businesses Prevent Money Losses and Stay Secure in the World of Crypto?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Hackers use various methods to get to your assets including phishing emails and fake wallets. Using a hard copy of your private key is the most common solution to this issue. Use of HSM (Hardware security module) and use of hardware security module are the most relevant solutions for the business owners. In 2022, Trezor clients received an email from the trezor.us domain mimicking a message from trezora.io that asked them to update their wallet software by following a link – it appeared to be a scheme aimed at stealing assets.