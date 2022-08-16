How Can A Business And An Influencer Find Shared values For A “Win-Win” Story?

Viktor Kochetov СEO Kyrrex.

Businesses build their image by not only promoting their services but also communicating their values. It is a difficult process that requires consistency and effort. This is why it’s vital to align views and values when it comes to working with third parties, such as influencers and ambassadors.

Kyrrex, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has its own way of finding ambassadors that share the company’s beliefs, and I’m going to share how we build lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with them.

Conditions of working with influencers

Mutual respect is the primary condition Kyrrex sets for any partnership. It means that influencers should respect the company and Kyrrex respects the needs of influencers. In turn, Kyrrex learns about each ambassador, shapes an individual approach to them, and builds cooperation according to their practice nuances and competition schedules. All of this is true to our cooperation with the MotoGP team, which is very valuable to both the company and the involved athletes.

Here are a few little things that are part of our strategy and ensure each cooperation is convenient for athletes. Our team takes athletes’ comfort and mental wellbeing into account; we avoid making announcements between Fridays and Sundays with the motorcycle racing teams because these are the days for free practice, qualifications, and races. Finally, when we need an athlete to be present at some event, we make sure it happens during the mid-season or between the Grand Prix competitions. Paying attention to the details like these builds respect.

Communication transparency is key

Communication is vital for sharing values. The majority of it occurs through the manager or the social media team of an athlete. We agree on the common goals and the ways of achieving them. In case there is a need to involve an ambassador in a certain event, Kyrrex covers the travel expenses. There is always a chance of missing some details so flexibility is essential for influencer cooperation.

Since brand recognition and brand trust are among our top priorities, we strive to build trust with the audience of an ambassador. We take a long route and warm up the followers to a new product or release. In the process, we remain totally transparent in communicating ideas to our influencers, which minimizes risks and ensures lasting relationships.

What to expect from the cooperation with influencers?

Long-term contracts with athletes usually require strict deadlines. Plus, you need to agree to avoid reputational damages to each other’s brands. Compromising is also essential when discussing the announcement formats. Organizing events requires careful planning and discussions with athletes. Providing maximum transparency in advance allows for avoiding confusion.

Kyrrex is planning to continue working with influencers as a part of the new Kyrrex Sport project. The initiative will unify the athlete influencers and make them an inseparable part of our cryptocurrency system. We believe in the progressive nature of modern technologies and business approaches so Kyrrex continues evolving in terms of both technology and cooperation projects. While we’re only at the beginning of working with athletes, we feel that we’re on the right track and we have ambassadors that share our values and expand our brand image in a great way.





