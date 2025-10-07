How Blockchain Can Improve Elections: Africa as a Case Study

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byBenjamin Ajayi@thesavvyben_

Writer + Content Marketer| I help brand hit their sales goals by creating content that turns readers into customers. | Want to get a feel of my work? Check my portfolio here: thesavvyben.contra.com

October 7th, 2025
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Benjamin Ajayi
    byBenjamin Ajayi@thesavvyben_

    Writer + Content Marketer| I help brand hit their sales goals by creating content that turns readers into customers. | Want to get a feel of my work? Check my portfolio here: thesavvyben.contra.com

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The Internet Is Rigged, Only Decentralization Can Fix It

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Benjamin Ajayi@thesavvyben_

Writer + Content Marketer| I help brand hit their sales goals by creating content that turns readers into customers. | Want to get a feel of my work? Check my portfolio here: thesavvyben.contra.com

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web3#blockchain-use-case#decentralized-governance#blockchain-voting#election-transparency#election-fraud-prevention#decentralized-voting-platform#sierra-leone-blockchain-voting#blockchain-electoral-reform

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