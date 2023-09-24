How Binance Sold the ADA Token as an Unregistered Security

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, was initially sold during a token sale that raised millions. Founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano has three key entities responsible for its development, including IOHK, which designs, builds, and maintains the Cardano blockchain. Proceeds from ADA sales have funded Cardano's growth and development. ADA has become a widely traded cryptocurrency, and its investors expect profits based on Cardano's continued development efforts and market adoption. This article traces ADA's evolution from a token sale to a cryptocurrency and its significance in the crypto ecosystem.