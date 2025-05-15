How BayesPPDSurv Brings Cutting-Edge Bayesian Survival Modeling to the Masses

by NormalizerMay 15th, 2025
BayesPPDSurv uses Bayesian power priors with stratified, piecewise constant hazard models for robust survival analysis, sample sizing, and simulation.
Authors:

(1) Yueqi Shen, Department of Biostatistics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ([email protected]);

(2) Matthew A. Psioda, GSK;

(3) Joseph G. Ibrahim, Department of Biostatistics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Abstract and 1 Introduction: BayesPPDSurv

2 Theoretical Framework

2.1 The Power Prior and the Normalized Power Prior

2.2 The Piecewise Constant Hazard Proportional Hazards (PWCH-PH) Model

2.3 Power Prior for the PWCH-PH Model

2.4 Implementing the Normalized Power Prior for the PWCH-PH Model

2.5 Bayesian Sample Size Determination

2.6 Data Simulation for the PWCH-PH Model

3 Using BayesPPDSurv

3.1 Sampling Priors

4 Case Study: Melanoma Clinical Trial Design

5 Discussion and References

2 Theoretical Framework

2.1 The Power Prior and the Normalized Power Prior


2.2 The Piecewise Constant Hazard Proportional Hazards (PWCH-PH) Model

In BayesPPDSurv, we implement the stratified proportional hazards model with piecewise constant baseline hazard within each stratum, which is a common approach for Bayesian analysis of time-to-event data (Ibrahim et al., 2001).





2.3 Power Prior for the PWCH-PH Model



2.4 Implementing the Normalized Power Prior for the PWCH-PH Model









2.5 Bayesian Sample Size Determination



2.6 Data Simulation for the PWCH-PH Model

Following Psioda et al. (2018), we describe the steps for simulating the observed data for the PWCHPH model. We simulate the complete data for subject i through the following procedure:





The above procedure yields a hypothetical complete dataset corresponding to a scenario where all subjects are followed until the event is observed or they drop out. One constructs the observed dataset from the complete dataset as follows:




This paper is available on arxiv under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license.


