How an Open Model and a Pile of Data are Changing Time Series Analysis

We release the first open-source family of time series foundation models and make contributions at all stages of the development and evaluation process. We first compile a large and diverse collection of public time series, called the Time Series Pile, and demonstrate its efficacy by pre-training high-performing time series foundation models from scratch. Then, we systematically address several time series-specific challenges, which up to now have impeded widespread exploration of extensivelarge-scale multi-dataset pre-training.













We use the Time Series Pile and these strategies to pre-train transformer models of three different sizes. Finally, we design an experimental benchmark to evaluate time series foundation models on multiple practical time series tasks,













particularly focusing on scenarios with constrained compute and supervision, building on prior work by Wu et al. (2023). Using this benchmark, we show that MOMENT is effective for the considered tasks with minimal fine-tuning. MOMENT’s superior performance, especially on anomaly detection and classification problems which typically have small datasets, can be attributed to pre-training. Moreover, we demonstrate that across many tasks, smaller statistical and shallower deep learning methods perform reasonably well. Lastly, we make several interesting empirical observations about time series foundation models. Our overarching goal is to push the boundaries of open science by publicly releasing the Time Series Pile, along with code, model weights, and training logs.





We note several interesting directions of future work, including the application of MOMENT to real-world challenges, investigating multi-modal time series and text foundation models (Cai et al., 2023), and enhancing forecasting performance by pre-training MOMENT using causal attention and forecasting objectives.





Funding. This work was partially supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under awards R01HL144692 and 1R01NS124642-01, and also by the U.S. Army Research Office and the U.S. Army Futures Command under Contract No. W911NF-20-D-0002. The content of the information does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the government and no official endorsement should be inferred.





Discussions. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Barıs¸ Kurt, Andrey Kan, Laurent Callot, Gauthier Guinet, Jingchao Ni, and Jonas M. Kubler for insightful ¨ discussions regarding the problem setting and experimental design. Their unwavering support was instrumental in the development of MOMENT. We are also thankful to Laurent, Barıs¸, Jingchao and Andrey for their constructive feedback on the writing of this manuscript. Additionally, we acknowledge the insightful exchanges with Yuyang (Bernie) Wang, Abdul Fatir Ansari, Ingo Guering, Xiyuan Zhang, and Anoop Deoras. Special thanks to Cherie Ho for suggesting a creative and befitting name for our model. Lastly, we would like to thank Cecilia Morales for her insightful comments, especially on the broader impacts of this work, and for helping us proofread this manuscript.





Data. We extend our gratitude to the authors and data curators whose meticulous efforts were instrumental in curating the datasets utilized for both pre-training and evaluation purposes: UCR Time Series Classification Archive (Dau et al., 2018), TSB-UAD Anomaly Benchmark (Paparrizos et al., 2022b), Monash Forecasting Archive (Godahewa et al., 2021), and the long-horizon forecasting datasets (Zhou et al., 2021).





Software and Models. Our training and evaluation library was inspired from Time-Series-Library. We would also like to thank the authors of the following libraries for their implementations: universal-computation, Anomaly-Transformer, VUS, tsad-model-selection, One-Fits-All and Statsforecast (Garza et al., 2022).





All models were trained and evaluated on a computing cluster consisting of 128 AMD EPYC 7502 CPUs, 503 GB of RAM, and 8 NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs each with 49 GiB RAM. All MOMENT variants were trained on a single A6000 GPU (with any data or model parallelism). We have made MOMENT-large[6] and the Time Series Pile[7] publicly available on Huggingface. We are working on opensourcing MOMENT-base and MOMENT-small, and our research code public. The latter is currently available anonymously at https://anonymous.4open.science/ r/BETT-773F/README.md. We enlist an exhaustive list of hyper-parameters in App. E to aid reproducibility. We would like to emphasize that all datasets used in this study are publicly available.





Transparency Index. Given the exponential rise in societal reliance on large foundation models, ensuring transparency in their training approach, architecture, and downstream application is crucial for public accountability, scientific advancement, and effective governance. o uphold this objective, we publicly release our training code base, data sources, and evaluation pipeline. We assess the transparency of MOMENT using the criteria outlined by Bommasani et al. (2023), focusing on upstream resources utilized during training and model description, encompassing 32 and 33 transparency indicators, respectively. We report expected upstream and model transparency scores for MOMENT in Tab. 34. Notably, MOMENT is expected to have one of the highest levels of upstream transparency. However, it’s model transparency scores are lower, primarily due to comprehensive (external and third-party) harm and trustworthiness evaluations, which are not well understood in the context of time series modeling.





Environmental Impact. We train multiple models over many days resulting in significant energy usage and a sizeable carbon footprint. However, we hope that releasing our models will ensure that future time series modeling efforts are quicker and more efficient, resulting in lower carbon emissions.





We follow prior work (Bender et al., 2021; Patterson et al., 2021; Touvron et al., 2023; Wu et al., 2022; Dodge et al., 2022) and estimate the carbon footprint of pre-training all variants of MOMENT based on the GPU device used and the carbon efficiency of the electricity grid. Our estimated CO2 generation estimates are shown in Tab. 8.





We use the Total Graphics Power (TGP) to calculate the total power consumed for training MOMENT models, although the total power consumed by the GPU will likely vary a little based on the GPU utilization while training our model. Our calculations do not account for power demands from other sources of our compute. We use 336.566 Kg C02/MWH as the standard value of CO2 emission per megawatt hour of energy consumed for Pittsburgh[8].





We share an upper limit of the individual CO2 emission for each model, as well as a more realistic actual estimate for the carbon emissions from MOMENT-small and MOMENT-base, since they were trained simultaneously on a single Nvidia RTX A6000 GPU, and thus the power consumed by the GPU was shared for the training of both variants. MOMENT-large was trained independently on a single RTX A6000 GPU.





Ethical considerations and potential misuse. Despite MOMENT’s promising performance in limited-data settings, it is important to use its predictions with care, especially in high-stakes settings such as healthcare. Before MOMENT is used for high-stakes decision-making, we recommend fine-tuning and evaluating the model with task-specific in-domain data.





Authors: (1) Mononito Goswami, Auton Lab, Robotics Insititute, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA ([email protected]) (2) Konrad Szafer, Auton Lab, Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, with equal contribution, order decided using a random generator; (3) Arjun Choudhry, Auton Lab, Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, with equal contribution, order decided using a random generator; (4) Yifu Cai, Auton Lab, Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA; (5) Shuo Li, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA; (6) Artur Dubrawski, Auton Lab, Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

[6] https://huggingface.co/AutonLab/ MOMENT-1-large





[7] https://huggingface.co/datasets/ AutonLab/Timeseries-PILE





[8] https://emissionsindex.org/