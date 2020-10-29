How an Employee Productivity Tracker Enhances Performance

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, the morale at the office – whether you’re able to meet in person or virtually – might be a little low. There might be uncertainty about the future of jobs or the company as a whole, which could be having an impact on employee productivity.

If you're a manager or business owner you might be struggling to keep productivity high in the current circumstances. Let's take a look at some of the best ways to keep your employees productive right now so that everyone can work together for the greater good.

1. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff – Celebrate it

While this might be sounding a bit micro-management-like, the reality is that sometimes you've got to celebrate employee achievements, no matter how big or small. This is especially important right now if things aren't looking too productive, and you feel like your employees need a bit more attention consistently.

This is why it's a good idea not to wait until the end of a task to show gratitude or encouragement to your employees. Let them know what you think of them right now. This will encourage them to complete the task with the same level of gusto.

2. Give Feedback as Much as Possible

One of the harder parts of being a business owner or a manager is having to come down hard on employees from time to time. However, if you’re in regular communication with your employees and they feel like they can talk to you in return, you should be able to give as much feedback as possible to keep them on task.

The more feedback you're able to give, the more clarity surrounds their current project, and how they're doing with it. This is also a great way to encourage them so that they continue with the same level of productivity. On the flip side, don't be afraid to be honest if they're not getting the job done quickly enough. As long as you can be diplomatic about it, your employees should respond positively.

3. Consider Trying an Employee Productivity Tracker

In light of recent events, you might be a little stretched thin when it comes to running the business and managing your employees. You might have added stress to worry about, which means that you have less time to spend making sure that your employees are productive.

This is where it's worth trying an employee productivity tracker. This way, you can step back physically and allow them to carry on without feeling micromanaged. However, to satisfy your end, you can stay on top of their progress, so that they don't fall behind.

4. Lead by Example

According to If you're a natural-born leader, you will know how much time and effort has to be put into a business for it to be successful. You also need to put that same amount of time and effort into your employees, so that they are successful in their roles.

The more you lead by example, the more productive your employees will be. If you don’t practice what you preach, they will be less inclined to follow suit.

Keeping your employees productive through a pandemic is no small feat. However, with the right resources and strategies, you can make it a bit more manageable for everyone involved.

5. Report and Measure Productivity Consistently

If you’re trying to improve employee productivity overall, then you need to make sure that you can report on it regularly. Depending on how big your company is, you’ll need to take care of this task every week, every two weeks, or every month. You can even produce bi-weekly reports, if your company is big enough.

If you take objective measurements, then this will ensure that you’re coming up with accurate analysis of employee productivity. It’s also important to check in from time to time on the tips that you are implementing, to make sure that they’re really as effective as you’d planned them to be.

6. Look at the Team and the Individual

Can’t see the forest for the trees? Well, the same goes the other way around as well. If you’re spending too much time on the team, you won’t be able to find the time to look at the individual. You also need to make sure that you’re not so focused on the individual that you let group failings fall to the wayside, either.

If you focus too much on the team, then you won’t be able to see the weaknesses and strengths offered by the team, and you won’t be able to make the most of them for the productivity goals that you had in mind. So, what’s the solution, then? To come up with a way to measure both individual and team productivity, and approach them both on a day to day basis.

7. Have the Right Goals in Mind

What is your biggest goal with employee productivity right now? If you don’t really have a good idea of what this is, you’re going to have trouble honing in on the productivity of your company. You will get caught up in trying to apply a specific process, without setting your eyes instead on the goal.

Once you have measured employee productivity and know what you’re working with, you can start to set goals for your team. One of these can be helping them improve their closures on a daily basis, or even helping them to reduce wasted time – whatever this is defined as for you. It doesn’t matter whether you succeed or fail at the goals you have set – the point is to have them so that you get the bigger picture of whether your processes are working or not.

8. Use a Project Management System

How organized are your employees currently? If the answer is not as much as they could be, then perhaps it's time to implement a project management system.

Another way is through a project management system. Software like this can help you organize and keep an eye on employee workloads. You will be able to see what they’re doing, when they’re doing it, and allocate or reallocate tasks where appropriate. This is a great way to delegate tasks correctly, and manage your employees without the stress.

