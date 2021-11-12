How AI Revolutionizes Cancer Prognosis
Scientists at UT Southwestern Medical Center and MD AndersonCancer Center developed an artificial intelligence-powered technique for determining which neo antigens (peptides produced by cancer cell genome mutations) are recognised by a patient's immune system. The technique is currently being tested in clinical trials. PaigeProstate, an AI-powered pathology solution for prostate cancer, was approved by the FDA in September 2021. A second example is the work of Mark Schiffman, SeniorInvestigator at the National Cancer Institute, who can examine images of cervical tumours and detect precancerous changes that require immediate medical attention.
ZiniosEdge Software Technologies
A modern technology services company helping organizations in their digital transformation journey.