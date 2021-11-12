How AI Revolutionizes Cancer Prognosis

Scientists at UT Southwestern Medical Center and MD AndersonCancer Center developed an artificial intelligence-powered technique for determining which neo antigens (peptides produced by cancer cell genome mutations) are recognised by a patient's immune system. The technique is currently being tested in clinical trials. PaigeProstate, an AI-powered pathology solution for prostate cancer, was approved by the FDA in September 2021. A second example is the work of Mark Schiffman, SeniorInvestigator at the National Cancer Institute, who can examine images of cervical tumours and detect precancerous changes that require immediate medical attention.