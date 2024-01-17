Search icon
    How AI Is Impacting The Quality Care and Client Acquisition in Home Cares

    Home care businesses have undergone a deep change in adjusting to the fine line between sophisticated technology and indispensable human intervention. Real-time data analyzing AI algorithms provide necessary information to medical workers, who can make wise decisions based on received conclusions. The emergence of remote nursing has changed modern healthcare into a more linked system, reducing the gap between patients and caregivers.
    machine-learning #ai-in-healthcare #ai-in-medicine
    serena mackenzie

    I am a tech writer

