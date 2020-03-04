How AI and Blockchain Startups Are Contributing to The Fight Against #Coronavirus

698 reads

@ amirsan-roberto Amirsan Roberto Serial Entrepreneur |Blockchain 4 Social Impact |Sharing/Subscription Economy Researcher|

The new decade began with an unprecedented number of natural disasters, including Puerto Rico Earthquakes, Yemen Humanitarian Crisis, Australian Bushfires, Floods in Indonesia, the outbreak of coronavirus, and others.

As of today, every continent with the exception of Antarctica has had a case of coronavirus with numbers increasingly growing. There are now a total of 87,790 cases of the virus and at least 2,975 deaths globally, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

Approximately 42,000+ people have recovered though.

Marc Lipsitch of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health stated the following: "I think it is likely we will see a global pandemic.

) If a pandemic happens, 40% to 70% of people worldwide are likely to be infected in the coming year. What proportion is asymptomatic, I can't give a good number." ( Source

Some even question Dean Koontz`s book, The Eyes of Darkness , because he talked about the Wuhan-400 virus and projected it to be originated in 2020. This is remarkable as the book was written 40 years ago!

Check out more here about the book in the news...

All the events since the inception of 2020 and global effects of coronavirus in the past few weeks makes one wonder if this is a sign of the end of the world or just a coincidence?

Can DeepMind or AI, in general, help us predict and learn to prevent any form of disaster from happening based on human history?

Throughout human existence, there have been dozens of pandemics, and technological and scientific developments have defeated some of the Top 10 Worst Epidemics in History

Some others are mentioned below. However, coronavirus still remains undefeated in the battlefield today.

To develop a vaccine and alternative approaches to stop the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the casualties, world leaders are taking bold actions and institutions, funds, and government bodies are teaming up with professionals, scientists, and startups to develop a possible solution rapidly.

For example, CNBC recently reported that 87 China-based businesses have received more than $200 million in loans through a cross-border, pilot blockchain finance platform.

t o fight the virus. South Korea is planning to allocate an extra budget of The White House is about to invest $2.5 billion to prepare to battle coronavirus. The EU is allocating €232 million o fight the virus. South Korea is planning to allocate an extra budget of $9.5 billion . To explore even further, here are the latest partnerships of foundations that are granting millions of dollars to scientific private and public entitie

So, what solutions are being implemented to improve the situation using Blockchain and AI? The following tells what a few companies are doing:

As this coronavirus continues to spread and cause fatalities, more and more companies, foundations, medical professionals, and scientists will join forces to explore alternatives and find the solutions. As I reflect in this article, I am reminded of the scene from "World War Z" in which Mother Nature is a deadly killer

Like large global corporations, cryptocurrency exchanges and other blockchain companies have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and are coping with a new way of life and business as it continues to disrupt their operations.

Although coronavirus has spread much more quickly compared to other outbreaks, like SARS and MERS, according to World Economic Forum, researchers are using lessons learned from previous outbreaks to best approach this one.

Only by joining forces, studying past experiences, exploring existing resources, and collaborating freely around the world will a solution be able to be found to control this tragic situation.

Share this story @ amirsan-roberto Amirsan Roberto Read my stories Serial Entrepreneur |Blockchain 4 Social Impact |Sharing/Subscription Economy Researcher|

Tags