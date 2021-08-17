How A Small German Business Began Accepting Bitcoin Cash

Christian Winter is a 25-year-old German DJ and lighting engineer. He runs Winter-Team, which rents out lighting, sound and laser technology for events of all kinds. Most recently, he added support for Bitcoin Cash and just had his first customer pay him with BCH. All the tech, excluding the tech instruments provided, was provided by Winter-team, including the instruments provided by the tech community. Winter: In principle, everything can be loaned to the end customer to set up and operate, except for the laser technology.