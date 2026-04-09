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How a Good Narrative Will Win You The Product War
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April 9th, 2026
byStartups Of The Week@startupsoftheweek
Each week, the HackerNoon team showcases a list of startups from our Startups of The Week!
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Each week, the HackerNoon team showcases a list of startups from our Startups of The Week!
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