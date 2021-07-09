Homeland Insecurity

\\\nHuman beings are more reliant on technology today than ever before. While this is generally a sign of an advanced society, it also creates many consequences worthy of critique.\n\n\\\nInnovation can solve a country’s problems, but it can also simultaneously put your private information into a **[hacke](https://hackernoon.com/getting-into-the-mind-of-the-hacker-heres-how-hackers-steal-your-keys-secrets-and-passwords-r382358g)**[r](https://hackernoon.com/getting-into-the-mind-of-the-hacker-heres-how-hackers-steal-your-keys-secrets-and-passwords-r382358g)’s playbook. So whether it be extortionists or **[aliens](https://hackernoon.com/the-universe-is-so-big-aliens-must-exist-lh2f3zwg)**, not taking security seriously could leave your dirty laundry floating in **[space](https://hackernoon.com/about-mans-need-to-go-to-space-1j2y349m)**.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-p11h35a9.gif)\n\n## **Extraterrestrial Creepers**\n\nIt’s time we had a serious talk with Mulder and Scully.\n\n\\\nIn April 2021, a series of photos and videos taken by navy personnel were leaked online. The footage shows triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving at high speeds through the Earth’s atmosphere. One month later, another leaked video showed an unidentified **[aerial](https://hackernoon.com/why-unidentified-aerial-phenomena-are-a-national-security-risk-and-also-an-opportunity-for-progress-5f219768fa8f)** phenomenon near a navy ship in San Diego.\n\n\\\nWhile those shots are definitely sensational and sci-fi-worthy, the main problem lies in national security concerns. Intelligence agencies warn that UFOs pose a national security threat. This is especially concerning since UFOs have allegedly previously interfered with U.S.’ nuclear capabilities by turning them offline.\n\n\\\n\\[The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (USA) Released the **[following report](https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/Prelimary-Assessment-UAP-20210625.pdf)** on UFOs in June 2021.\\]\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-762g35k4.gif)\n\n## **Expanding the Great Firewall of China**\n\nIn a democratic society, freedom of speech and expression is essential. Unfortunately, [China](https://hackernoon.com/chinas-information-warfare-via-logink-continues-unabated-heres-how-its-done-g44h34ax)’s government appears to have an opposing viewpoint. \\[Reported in June 2021\\], five hundred Hong Kong police officers raided the headquarters of a pro-democracy newspaper called *Apple Daily*.\n\n\\\nThe authorities raked through reporters' computers and notebooks in the name of a new ‘national security law.’ The law allows China to have increased power in **[Hong Kong](https://hackernoon.com/encryption-vs-surveillance-in-hong-kong-nb2e344j)** as well as penalize citizens for ‘loosely defined offenses’ with extreme punishments, which may be used to curtail freedom of speech and government opposition.\n\n\\\n**National security or censorship?** - That is the question.\n\n\\\n## **Google me This**\n\nThe attitude *certain* tech giants appear to have towards their users’ security seems to resemble the popular phrase, “ignorance is bliss.” This time, it’s **[Google](https://hackernoon.com/theres-something-wrong-with-google-search-results-nb1y350n)** that’s been toying with both security vulnerabilities and investors.\n\n\\\n\\[Reported in June 2021\\], Google is facing a lawsuit in which shareholders of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. accused Google of hiding user security risks. In 2018, Google allegedly covered up the exposure of private data for nearly 500,000 Google+ users, for the sake of reputation.\n\n\\\n## **EU is Taking a Bite of the Apple**\n\nHave you ever thought of breaking free from Apple's gated gardens ( i.e. installing apps from outside the App Store)?\n\n\\\nAccording to new regulations being considered in Europe, iPhone users will be able to do just that. However, **[Apple](https://hackernoon.com/willtheywontthey-will-apple-get-on-the-crypto-train-xx3m3462)**’s CEO has expressed strong concerns that the new law could compromise Apple’s security features.\n\n\\\nWill beating the EU be harder than winning against the [FBI](https://hackernoon.com/did-the-fbi-hack-the-bitcoin-yv3235gx)?\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-br4735eh.webp)\n\n## **Is the ‘True North’ Really ‘Strong and Free’?**\n\nIn Canada, Conservatives have boycotted the **[National](https://hackernoon.com/an-in-depth-look-at-bidens-national-ai-strategy-263837qw)** Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.\n\n\\\nNotably, the leader of the Conservatives accused the government of using the above-mentioned Committee to cover up an incident that caused two scientists at Winnipeg’s highest-security microbiology lab to be fired in 2019.\n\n\\\nA motion put forth by the Conservatives was declared stating that the Public Health Agency of Canada is in contempt of the Parliament due to failing to produce the unredacted documents. This motion passed because all of the opposition parties joined forces on the vote.

---

*Credit for the above piece goes to Tatsiana Isakova, Hang Ngo, and Ellen Stevens.*